Joseph Zada would describe himself as a bit of a rebel. “More so than other people,” he clarifies. When asked for examples of his defiance, however, he gets coy, or more accurately, a little cheeky: “If I told you, I’d probably be in trouble.”

As he says this, his lips lift into a smirk, and his eyebrows rise slightly, giving his sharp blue eyes more room to draw you in. All he’s missing is a bomber jacket and a cigarette dangling from his mouth to become a modern James Dean. It’s an apt comparison, considering he just stepped into a role once played by the late heartthrob in Netflix’s new East of Eden adaptation.

Zada is making a habit of taking on roles originated by greats. This month, he stars as Haymitch Abernathy in the Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, playing the younger version of Woody Harrelson’s character.

When talking to Zada, it’s easy to see why director Francis Lawrence chose him to lead the prequel, based on Suzanne Collins’s fifth book in the popular series. Zada is suave, but in a way that feels natural, not manipulative or artificial. His golden curls fall haphazardly across his forehead as he gets wrapped up in a point he’s trying to make with that mesmerizing Australian lilt, but he always concludes his thought with a smile and a direct look into your eyes.

Photo by Austin Sandhaus

That charm is just as perceptible in Zada’s portrayal of a 16-year-old Haymitch. Fans first met the character through Harrelson, who played him in the original four films as a browbeaten, cynical middle-aged man more interested in getting drunk on the Capitol’s dime than supporting Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss or Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta. But the Haymitch of Sunrise is worlds away from Harrelson’s depressed and snarky alcoholic. Zada’s Haymitch is in love (and sober), and throughout the film we see him gradually unravel from a youthful mama’s boy making do in the neglected District 12 to the jaded, lonely mentor of those original films.

Sunrise takes place 24 years before we meet Katniss Everdeen, during the 50th Hunger Games, or the second Quarter Quell, when the Capitol chooses twice the usual number of tributes. When Haymitch gets plucked as one of District 12’s unfortunates, he must leave behind his family and girlfriend, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak), to face certain death alongside 47 other innocent kids.

Zada himself is just a kid in many ways. The 21-year-old Sydney native is endearingly earnest, which is striking given his recent successes. Aussies will know the actor from the drama series Invisible Boys, in which he played an aspiring musician who is outed as gay. YA fans caught him in season one of Prime’s We Were Liars (he just finished filming season two). But Zada really broke into the mainstream this fall, when he starred in the final two episodes of Zoe Kazan’s East of Eden. Sunrise hits theaters on November 20, and the franchise has a history of turning young actors into stars, including Lawrence, Rachel Zegler, and Tom Blyth. If all goes to plan, it will do the same for Zada, whose career has been in the works since he was a young boy.

Zada as Cal Trask in East of Eden Netflix

“From the time I was five years old, my mom was like, ‘He’s going to be an actor,’” Zada recalls. His mother, film producer Jessica Brentnall, took the prediction seriously. “I wasn’t allowed to play rugby,” he says. “You can’t have a broken nose as a movie star.”

She knew that fact all too well. Zada’s father, Jeremy Cumpston, is a director and actor, and his older brother started performing at a young age. Today, several of the five Cumpston siblings have IMDb pages. (Zada, who was born Joseph Cumpston, adopted his grandmother’s surname professionally when he was 18. The name traces back to his great-grandfather, an Afghan cameleer, and Zada has said he felt a “spiritual connection” to the family history it carries.)

When he was 15, Zada decided to pursue acting himself. “It’s the most random story ever,” he says of meeting his first agent, Mags Stewart. He agreed to star in his then-girlfriend’s short film for a school project. When she presented it over Zoom, Stewart walked by her daughter’s laptop and caught a glimpse of Zada’s performance. In that moment, she decided, “I want to be that kid’s agent.”

Zada’s career has been filled with these sorts of kismet moments. He says his audition for We Were Liars was the last one the casting team watched. From there, his costar, Mamie Gummer, helped push his tape through to Kazan for East of Eden. He auditioned for Sunrise just days after wrapping the Steinbeck adaptation. “The role came at the perfect point,” Zada says of Haymitch. “I never would have been as ready as right after East of Eden when I worked with Florence [Pugh].”

Zada in East of Eden Netflix

Sunrise is Zada’s first movie, and it proved to be a baptism by fire. He joined a beloved series whose director and crew had worked together for more than a decade, with a legacy to uphold and a set to lead. “There was a lot of pressure,” Zada admits. In many ways, though, that pressure put him right in his character’s headspace.

“Haymitch is someone who gets thrust into a position where people look towards him, though he doesn’t know what to do,” Zada says. “He has to stand up and take charge.”

Once the initial jitters wore off, Zada naturally took a leadership role on set. “I have three younger siblings, so I’m very good at hanging out with younger kids, taking care of them, and being a leader,” he says. “That was the core of the character, uplifting younger actors and these younger characters.”

With just a handful of projects under his belt, Zada is still figuring out his process. Right now, he’s dabbling in being over-prepared. Before Sunrise, he filled up five journals with prep work. “I was a madman,” he says. He also tried method acting, which helped when working with industry veterans like Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, and Jesse Plemons. “In order to not get too freaked out, I spent most of my time in the character,” he says. “I didn’t want to be fangirling in the middle of a scene.”

His main model, of course, was Harrelson. Zada didn’t meet his predecessor until after filming wrapped, but he studied Harrelson’s many roles. “He gave me a performance to mirror,” Zada says. “I mean, my job for a while was to watch Woody Harrelson movies. That’s not a real job.”

Zada also looked to Mickey Rourke’s work, specifically in the 1987 neo-noir Angel Heart, for young Haymitch’s flirtatious streak. His heart belongs to Lenore Dove, but that streak comes out with Elle Fanning’s Effie Trinket. “There was a little bit of flirtatious energy with Elle,” Zada admits. “It makes their scene together come alive and adds a nice dynamic.”

His relationship with fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee (Mckenna Grace) runs deeper. What begins as an icy acquaintance melts into an attachment born from hardship. “It’s a lot like soldiers who return from war,” Zada says. “There’s a bond between Haymitch and Maysilee because of the traumatic events they’ve gone through.”

Off-screen, the two have become fast friends. They’re currently on a worldwide press tour together, Zada’s first. “Mckenna is one of my favorite people in the entire world,” Zada says of his costar. “I leaned on her so much during the shoot. She’s such a pro.” Grace has shared similarly flattering statements about Zada. She told Variety Australia that Zada is “about to become one of the biggest stars ever.” Harrelson echoed the opinion to Vanity Fair, saying, “he’s about to be a big star.”

Photo by Austin Sandhaus

“It’s nice to hear, but I don’t have a job right now,” Zada says, humbly countering with another Harrelson quote: “It’s all well and good until you start believing it.”

Still, Zada is optimistic others will share Grace and Harrelson’s view when Sunrise hits theaters. “My hope is that filmmakers and studios feel the same way,” he says, laughing. He also knows that stepping into a beloved franchise means plenty of opinions will follow. For now, Zada has vowed to stay off the Internet, especially after the release, in order to maintain some distance from the online discourse. “I’ve become too aware of what everyone is saying,” he says. “I just need to stay away and keep to myself.” Instead, he’ll occupy his time with the script he’s writing with his brother, a drama comedy about half-siblings.

“I only want to do what I want to do,” Zada says of future projects, finally revealing a bit of that rebellious spirit. “I’m not willing to be pushed into anything that I’m not wholeheartedly in love with, whether that means making money or not. I just want to explore and go way off the deep end.”

Zada wears Calvin Klein throughout; styled by Jason Bolden.