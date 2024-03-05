While they haven’t made it quite ‘red carpet official,’ there’s no hiding the fact that Hollywood has a new VIP couple. The actors Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have sparked relationship rumors, cozying up following their recent splits. Both Nyong’o and Jackson parted ways with their significant others in October 2023.

Nyong’o announced her split from Selema Masekela by way of a lengthy Instagram post. Just a couple weeks prior, Jackson’s break up with Jodie Turner Smith was publicized, with sources saying that the former couple “are on very different paths in life.”

Below, a complete timeline of Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson’s relationship.

March 2024

Nyong’o and Jackson appeared to all but confirm their relationship during a PDA-packed getaway in Mexico. The couple were seen embarking on a romantic beachside walk in photos obtained by E News!

“They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday,” a source said to People. “They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing and just had the best time.”

February 2024

Despite swells of rumors, Nyong’o told Net-A-Porter in February that she’s neither confirming or denying any gossip when it concerns her dating life. “That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way,” Nyong’o said of her tendency to keep her romantic relationships under wraps, adding “Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it.”

December 2023

Sources close to the couple confirmed that the pair are reportedly an official item in December. “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now,” an insider told US Weekly, adding “They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.” Per the source, the couple are spending “as much time together as possible,” and “enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company.”

October 2023

In early October, Jackson split from his wife of three years, Jodie Turner Smith, due to “irreconcilable differences.” The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno, who they continue to co-parent.

Just over two weeks after finalizing his divorce, Jackson sparked relationship rumors with Nyong’o on October 18th. The pair were spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert. Later that day, Nyong’o confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela. In an emotional message post, the Oscar winner said she was in a “Season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”