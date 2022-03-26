Everybody let loose at W magazine’s Best Performances 2022 party on Thursday at Gigi’s in Hollywood. The star-studded event hosted by editor in chief Sara Moonves, editor at large Lynn Hirschberg, and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière drew a who’s-who of celebrities to kick off Oscar weekend.

The night served as a gathering for our Best Performances stars both past and present—among them Dakota Johnson, Alana Haim, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Lauren Ridloff, Jonah Hill and Simon Rex. Last year’s breakout Minari star, the now ten-year-old Alan Kim was among the first to arrive before jetting back home for bedtime.

Ghesquière and Hirschberg could be seen catching up with Oscar-nominated filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson and Pedro Almodóvar, who were celebrating the many accolades for their films Licorice Pizza and Parallel Mothers. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino made an appearance as well—and blew out the candles on the cake presented to him for his 59th birthday. The energy and excitement among even the most seasoned veterans was palpable as Hollywood’s long awards season reaches its culmination.

Stars Maria Bakalova, Renate Reinsve, and Thuso Mbedu arrived wearing designs by Ghesquière, and could be spotted on the very packed dance floor throughout the evening, jumping up and down as DJ Ross One spun all of the classics—from hits by Robyn to Solange. Kaia Gerber cozied up to her boyfriend, Elvis star Austin Butler, Euphoria star Chloe Cherry couldn’t keep away from the dance floor, and Troye Sivan posed with W’s Best Performances issue, which was strewn about the venue underneath glittering disco balls. Head inside the evening of exclusive festivities as captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton, here.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Andrew Garfield

Pedro Almodóvar

Lily James

Cole Sprouse

Simon Rex

Alana Haim

Tiffany Haddish

Hailey Benton Gates and Dakota Johnson

Sara Moonves and Quentin Tarantino

Nicolas Ghesquière, Maya Rudolph, Sara Moonves, and Paul Thomas Anderson

Nicolas Ghesquière and Sara Moonves

Jonah Hill

Emma Chamberlain

Troye Sivan

Nicolas Ghesquière and Sara Moonves

Janicza Bravo and Colman Domingo

Cooper Hoffman

Inez and Vinoodh

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Quentin Tarantino and Lynn Hirschberg

Adwoa Aboah

Diana Silvers

Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan

Chloë Grace Moretz

Renate Reinsve

Alan Kim

Chloe Cherry

Lisa Love

Kate Hudson

Amelie Zilber and Gabrielle Union

Winnie Harlow

Alana Haim and Lynn Hirschberg