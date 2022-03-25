W magazine’s annual Best Performances party returned to Los Angeles with a bang on Thursday. At the chic Hollywood bistro Gigi’s, hosts W editor in chief Sara Moonves, editor at large Lynn Hirschberg, and Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière welcomed Dakota Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Lauren Ridloff, Emilia Jones, and Jonah Hill—plus many more of the 35 stars photographed by Tim Walker for W’s latest Best Performances issue. Joining them was W’s recent Directors Issue cover star Alana Haim with her sister Danielle Haim, both wearing oversized striped rugby tops straight from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 runway. Haim’s Licorice Pizza director and frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson, along with his fellow Oscar nominee Pedro Almodóvar and two-time winner Tarantino brought the filmmaker star power. In an especially celebratory moment, Tarantino—whose birthday happens to be on Oscar Sunday—was treated to a surprise cake complete with candles and a sing-along to ring in his 59th year.

Ghesquière’s singular designs for Louis Vuitton provided a cool twist on the cocktail attire dress code and could be seen on everyone from Thuso Mbedu and Maria Bakalova to Cody Fern and The Worst Person in the World’s breakout star Renate Reinsve. The designer, who recently spoke with his longtime friend Grace Coddington in the pages of W about his creative process has a particular talent for blending historical references with thoroughly modern fashion—an aesthetic that suited the Studio 54-meets-young-Hollywood vibe at Gigi’s where the music was great and the champagne was flowing. When DJ Ross One started to spin Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” the crowd practically erupted in cheers.

As the revelry continued well past midnight, Frank Ocean made his way into the event and Reinsve and her Worst Person co-star Anders Danielsen Lie danced almost until the sun came up. Below, a look inside this year’s celebration.

Photographed by Marc Patrick/BFA.com Thuso Mbedu

Pedro Almodóvar

Nicolas Ghesquière and Sara Moonves

Renate Reinsve

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield

Pedro Almodóvar and Paul Thomas Anderson

Maria Bakalova

Almodóvar and Ghesquière

Nicolas Ghesquière, Sara Moonves and Paul Thomas Anderson

Laura Love

Doona Bae

Danielle and Alana Haim with Jonah Hill

Alana Haim, Maya Rudolph, and Paul Thomas Anderson with Quentin Tarantino

Saniyya Sidney and Daniele Lawson

Cooper Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson

Pedro Almodóvar and Lynn Hirschberg

Sara Moonves, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Chamberlain

Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson

Lisa Love

Chris Pine and Kate Hudson

Daisy Edgar Jones and Ella Hunt

Sara Moonves and Jonah Hill

Kaia Gerber and Taylor Hill

Winnie Harlow

Jamie Dornan, Sara Moonves, and Andrew Garfield

Simon Rex

Chloe Cherry

Lily James

Mindy Kaling

Tiffany Haddish and Michael Gandolfini

Photographed by Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Gabrielle Union

Kaitlyn Dever

Maya Rudolph, Lynn Hirschberg, and Danielle Haim

Pedro Almodóvar

Lynn Hirschberg and Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar and Nicolas Ghesquière

Sara Moonves, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Emilia Jones

Quentin Tarantino and Lynn Hirschberg

Sara Moonves, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lynn Hirschberg

Chris Pine and Kate Hudson

Brittany O’Grady, Thuso Mbedu, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo, Ryan Destiny, and Ruth E. Carter

DJ Ross One

Emilia Jones and Alana Haim

Hailey Benton-Gates and Chris Pine

Emilia Jones

Lynn Hirschberg and Kaitlyn Dever

Marlee Matlin and Emilia Jones