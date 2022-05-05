The Kardashian’s new eponymous Hulu show has been taking viewers back in time every week, reliving the family’s recent history months after it originally took place. So far, we’ve seen Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, and Kim Kardashian’s stint on Saturday Night Live, all things fans of the family already watched happen in realtime last year when they originally took place. What the show does provide, however—so as not to make these storylines completely irrelevant seven months after they occurred—is the added commentary and insight provided by the family. For example, those who tuned into Kim’s SNL appearance know it went well, all things considered, but on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim reveals not everyone was happy with what she had to say.

While chatting with her sister, Khloé, following the hosting gig, Kim revealed Kanye West walked out in the middle of her monologue. She explained Kanye was upset she used the word “divorced” in the opening, during a joke about her ex. Instead, West would have preferred she said “filed for divorce,” likely to more accurately describe that state of their relationship at the time. But that’s not all, West was also unhappy Kim referred to him as a rapper. “He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper,’” Kim relayed to Khloé.

Kim during her monologue on Saturday Night Live. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim was clearly upset by Kanye’s decision to leave the show so early on. “I never want to offend anyone and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that’s what this monologue is for,” she said. “I made fun of myself. I made fun of my mom. I made fun of everything that’s personal to me and it’s all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him.” She revealed she hadn’t talked to her ex since the tapping, though it’s unclear how much time had passed at that point.

Mainly, Kim felt that, over the years, she’s stood by West no matter the situation, even when she didn’t want to. “I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me, but that was my partner and I stood by him,” she said. “I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave.” Khloé added that it’s not even speeches Kim sat through, but “strong public stances he’s taken” that Kim hasn’t agreed with. Most likely, she’s referring to his support of Donald Trump and his own failed bid for the presidency.

Still, the fact that the pair share four kids together makes the situation exceedingly complicated. “I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him,” she said. It’s unclear how things are going between the exes these days, considering Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t approve of Kim dating Pete Davidson, and has gone so far as to publicly threaten him. Likely, more will be revealed as the show continues its delayed storyline.