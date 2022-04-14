Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a feud, she’s faced off with the best—Taylor Swift, her own sisters, and now even her ex, Kanye West. But it’s safe to say no one saw the reality star’s most recent dispute coming. Last year, after it was announced that Kardashian would take the Saturday Night Live stage as a host, Will & Grace star Debra Messing had some choice words. At the time, Kardashian stayed quiet (she had more important things to focus on, like memorizing her monologue), but now that her family’s new reality show has finally hit Hulu, we get to see what Kardashian really thought when it all went down.

First, a recap since it’s been almost seven months since this tiff began. Back in September, Messing—who has never hosted the show before—took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Lorne Michaels’ choice. “Why Kim Kardashian?” she wrote. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Messing quickly faced backlash for the tweet, and a month later, while on the Tamron Hall Show, she spoke on the subject again. "I was not intending to troll her," she said, according to E News!. "And you know, if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon."

As we know, Kardashian went on to successfully host SNL, where she poked fun at her family, her ex, and herself throughout the episode. She also walked away from the gig with a new boyfriend, a relationship that is still going strong six months later.

But now, we finally get to see what Kardashian thought of Messing’s comments, as she addresses them in the series premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday night on Hulu. In a scene where Kardashian is trying on looks for SNL, she speaks on what people are expecting of her.

“Listen, I’m the underdog,” she says. “Everyone just thinks I’m a ditz. A girl from Will & Grace came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, ‘Why do you care?’” Kim continued, saying, “I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in.”

Honestly, fair. And it’s not like SNL ever said one has to be promoting something in order to host (cough cough Elon Musk). Besides, like Messing herself admitted, Kardashian is a cultural icon, that should be reason enough.

Now that Kardashian’s response to the criticism is public, we will have to wait and see if Messing has anything else to say on the matter, or if she (probably smartly) just opts to let this one go.