Pete Davidson Already Has “More Than” A Few Kim Kardashian Tattoos

Pete Davidson’s love language is apparently tattoos. The comedian seemingly knows no other way of showing his admiration for his current partner besides with permanent ink. And it doesn’t matter how many Ariana Grande bunny ears he had to cover up following his failed engagement to the singer, the man never seems to learn. After a photo Davidson reportedly sent to Kanye West went viral earlier this week, showing the comedian topless and in bed, fans realized he had the word “Kim” written on his chest. A tattoo dedicated to his new girl, perhaps? No, it’s even more permanent, if you can believe it.

“It’s actually a branding,” Kardashian clarified while appearing on The Ellen Show on Wednesday. As Ellen DeGeneres sat dumbfounded, Kardashian felt the need to explain Davidson’s dramatic choice.

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” she said, explaining he has gotten a few tattoos for her—including one that says “My girl is a lawyer”—which she appreciated, but she recognized that he’d done the same for other girlfriends in the past. “That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of whatever is going on in their life so I was like, ‘Am I special?’” Kardashian said.

So, despite the fact that Davidson is currently in the process of removing many of his tattoos, Kardashian says he wanted to get something for her he “can’t get rid of,” which led to a branding of “Kim” on the upper right corner of his chest. The audience sat in silence as Kardashian giggled, explaining the sentiment, desperately trying to convince DeGeneres of its sweet nature. “It’s so cute guys,” she pleaded.

While the audience couldn’t be convinced, they reacted more favorably to hearing about how happy Kardashian has been in this new relationship. “I see a shift in you and an ease in you,” DeGeneres told Kardashian, her long time friend. “It’s a whole different you.”

Kardashian agreed, explaining that, at one point, after spending years telling her friends to do things that make them happy, she decided to take her own advice. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m in my 40s. Fuck it. Just go for it. Find your happiness,’” she said. “I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Kardashian’s sentiments come not long after becoming Instagram official with Davidson. Last week, after months of dating, the Skims CEO finally shared pictures with her new man in a photo dump on the app. But it wasn’t an easy decision to include him on her grid, and Kardashian explained that she had to think carefully before finally sharing the picture with the world.

“I have the cutest pictures of us,” she said, admitting she didn’t want to post too much and look “desperate.” So, instead, she opted to provide just “a glimpse” of the pair. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed so I don’t know what the rules are,” said the woman who arguably shaped the way we use social media today.