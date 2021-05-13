Kat Dennings—the actress whose career has spanned beloved comedy films, a CBS sitcom, and the MCU—and Andrew W.K.—the rock star whose career is almost impossible to succinctly summarize for anyone who is not a specific type of Millennial—have announced they’re engaged, just days after going public with the fact they were dating at all. Dennings shared the development with an Instagram caption of the engagement captioned, “Don’t mind if I do.” A very respectable, traditional diamond engagement ring adorns her finger. A very modest, but classic Casio watch adorns his wrist.

News of the 2021 class of new celebrity power couples kicked off with the pairing of Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde, and has only gotten more random since. Kourtney Kardashian and the drummer from Blink 182? Who saw that one coming? (Not that we’re judging.) There’s actually probably some wisdom in finding love where either you or, in these cases, the general public would least expect it. Love works in mysterious ways, after all.

In this particular example of random romances of the renowned, W.K. first appeared on Dennings’s Instagram on April 29th, and she confirmed the relationship was romantic on May 2nd with a photo of W.K. Initially, fans were confused, because last the world checked W.K. was happily married. It turns out, however, there’s no scandal. It’s just that W.K.’s romantic dealings weren’t previously on the radar of gossip columns. He began divorce proceedings from his first wife back in 2019. Dennings and W.K. met earlier this year in Los Angeles.

Although fans did quickly find evidence of Dennings flirting with W.K. on Twitter all the way back in 2014.

After a few years of absence from Hollywood, Dennings recently returned to the MCU in her role as scientist Darcy Lewis in WandaVision. She’s also currently starring in Hulu’s Dollface. Dennings, by the way, previously dated Josh Groban.

W.K. first broke through with his hard rock party hit “Party Hard,” and has since continued a career that has taken him from rock and roll to motivational speaking to writing. He was also the former co-owner of the famed now-defunct NYC club Santos Party House.