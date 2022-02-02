Has Anyone Ever Had More Fun Playing Rugby Than Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton wasn’t kidding when she said she was “so thrilled” to take on Prince Harry’s patronage of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. The Duchess of Cambridge never misses an opportunity to showcase her sporty side, and she did so with particular zeal on Wednesday upon hitting the playing field at London’s Twickenham Stadium. As always when she steps into athlete mode, Middleton sported a high ponytail and a grin that spread from ear to ear. Her enthusiasm was so apparent that at one point during the lineup drill, the royal’s teammates hoisted her up in the air so that she could make a pass from on high. We haven’t seen her have this much fun since… well, the last time she publicly played sports. In another life, Middleton would have been an excellent middle school gym teacher.

To be clear, Middleton isn’t just a sports fanatic; the 40-year-old royal is an athlete, as evidenced by her title of former high school field hockey captain. (She still plays the game somewhat frequently, and has even done so while wearing heels.) And while many would shy from trying out sports like hurling, a version of Gaelic football, in the presence of cameras, Middleton always gives it her all. We’re no experts when it comes to evaluating rugby-related talent, but there’s no denying that spinning one of the large balls on your pointer finger, as Middleton does in the below video, takes skill.

Looking for a pick-me-up? we recommend taking a look back at Middleton’s past athletic exploits. (Her facial expressions won’t disappoint.) If only going to the gym could be this much fun.

Kate Middleton takes part in a lineout drill during an England rugby training session after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium in London, England on February 2, 2022. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

