Kathryn Hahn is staying busy. Following a successful year starring in WandaVision, Hahn will soon appear in AppleTV+’s The Shrink Next Door, as well as the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. In addition to all of that, though, the actress just signed on for yet another gig, and this time, she will be taking on the role of Joan Rivers. According to Variety, Hahn has signed on to star in, and executive produce, The Comeback Girl, a Showtime limited series about the late comedian.

The announcement is an interesting one, for many reasons. It comes following a successful Emmys night for the HBO show, Hacks, about a very Rivers-esque character played by Jean Smart (who took home the acting award for her performance). It also includes Greg Berlanti as an executive producer and director of the upcoming series. This is a bit of a departure for Berlanti, who is known for his work on The CW, producing shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Berlanti does have some experience in dark comedy thanks to his recent work on The Flight Attendant, however, and it seems like The Comeback Girl will fit a similar mold. The series will begin in the 1980s, not long after Rivers’ late-night talk show, The Late Show, was canceled by Fox. Variety reports The Comeback Girl will tell “the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”