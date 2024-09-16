Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t the only on-again, off-again couple having difficulty calling it quits. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ignited reconciliation rumors when they were seen dining together at a Miami restaurant.

In photos obtained by gossip blog DeuxMoi, the former couple could be seen engaging in conversation while sitting across from one another. Kendall, wearing a simple black top, rocked her recently dyed blonde hair, a thick headband, and reading glasses. Devin also stayed low-key in a black beanie and matching hat. While the pair could have merely been catching up as friends, the sighting follows reports that the couple have been seeing each other romantically again.

Sources told TMZ in February 2024 that the model and basketball star had “been spending time together” but weren’t “rushing into anything.” At the time, Jenner reportedly joined Booker in Dallas, Texas during one of his team’s games. The news came just two months after Jenner and Bad Bunny split after dating for less than a year. They, too, have been rather on-again, off-again in the time since.

Frey/TPN/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After news of their breakup in December 2023, Jenner and Bunny reportedly rekindled things earlier this spring. Per People, things were “great” between the runway star and musician who allegedly began dating again in May after a “short break.” However, it seems like things fizzled out (again) between the two. Last week, they both attended the US Open but sat in separate sections.

Jenner and Booker, for their part, began dating in 2020 after whispers popped up that the model had been spending time in Phoenix—of course, where Booker’s basketball team is based. The couple went Instagram official one year later before mutually deciding to calling it quits in 2022. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” an insider said of their breakup.

However, sources close to the couple did affirm that neither party had any ill will against the other, which might explain their possible reconciliation over the weekend. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the insider explained.