Following the pomp and circumstance of Wimbledon, the tennis tour has now set its sights on the US Open. The annual event, held this year from August 26 to September 8, is the final “Grand Slam” tournament on the tennis calendar and draws some of the biggest names in film, fashion, entertainment, and sport in hopes of cheering on stars like Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz.

Expect raucous energy (the US Open, historically, is the more unruly tournament when compared to the high-brow Wimbledon), plenty of Honey Deuce cocktails, and a roster of celebrities in the crowd that could draw everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (maybe, even with her beau Timothée Chalamet) to Zendaya and Bella Hadid. As the two-week tournament continues to heat up, keep checking back here for all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2024 US Open.

Kerry Washington Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Phoebe Dynevor Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Zoey Deutch Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Ashley Park & Paul Forman Matthew Kristall At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Vera Wang Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Myha'la Herrold and Armando Rivera Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images