Every Celebrity Fashion Moment From the US Open 2024

by Matthew Velasco
Valerie Washington and Kerry Washington attend the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, ...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Following the pomp and circumstance of Wimbledon, the tennis tour has now set its sights on the US Open. The annual event, held this year from August 26 to September 8, is the final “Grand Slam” tournament on the tennis calendar and draws some of the biggest names in film, fashion, entertainment, and sport in hopes of cheering on stars like Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz.

Expect raucous energy (the US Open, historically, is the more unruly tournament when compared to the high-brow Wimbledon), plenty of Honey Deuce cocktails, and a roster of celebrities in the crowd that could draw everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (maybe, even with her beau Timothée Chalamet) to Zendaya and Bella Hadid. As the two-week tournament continues to heat up, keep checking back here for all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2024 US Open.

Kerry Washington

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Phoebe Dynevor

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Zoey Deutch

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Ashley Park & Paul Forman

Matthew Kristall

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Vera Wang

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Myha'la Herrold and Armando Rivera

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

At day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships, August 26.