Reality star, beauty mogul, shapewear designer, and now...garbage woman? Kim Kardashian is adding yet another job title to her resume, though in actuality, the gig is slightly more glamorous than we’re making it sound. On Thursday, Kardashian announced she will be releasing a line of home goods in conjunction with her SKKN By Kim skincare line. All of the pieces very much in the natural, minimalist home aesthetic for which Kardashian has become known.

The first drop, which goes on sale on October 6th, includes five pieces, all of which are made of smooth, tan-gray concrete. You can buy the container, vanity tray, tissue box, waste basket, and canister separately, or purchase them all together as a packaged deal for $355. The trash bin alone, though, will cost you $129, a price that’s raising quite a few eyebrows online.

In the post announcing the collection, Kardashian revealed she was inspired to create the products when designing the packaging for SKKN, which shares a very similar aesthetic. The pieces are “sculpted from hand-poured concrete,” according to the site, with the garbage can specifically designed to “discreetly dispose of garbage.” Appropriately for an extension of a skincare line, they’re all fixture commonly found in a bathroom.

And while there are people who clearly appreciate Kardashian’s bare bones home look, the antidote for that arrived in a timely manner in the form of an Architectural Digest home tour on Wednesday. Former Youtuber Emma Chamberlain showed off her home to the magazine, revealing a space filled with tchotchkes, ‘70s-era wallpaper, and a green kitchen, and the Internet is eating it up. “Girls don’t want boyfriends they want Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen,” read a tweet that now boasts over 150,000 likes. As for if girls still want concrete-poured trash cans? Well, Kim is nothing if not a saleswoman.