Kim Kardashian isn’t your average CEO, so why would she have an average office? This week, the Skims founder hopped on the “Of course” TikTok trend to offer a behind-the-scenes look at her office—and you wouldn’t believe what she has in there. In fact, it may be even more over the top than when sister Kylie Jenner showed off her own office in 2019.

The nearly minute-long video begins rather tamely as Kardashian shows off dozens of framed magazine shoots from years past hanging on her office wall. An American Vogue here, several editions of Harper’s BAZAAR there, and of course, the one that started it all, her infamous 2010 W cover. You know, casual. “I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls,” she began, showing off the corridor of picture frames.

She next ventures to share a custom mannequin (with her exact measurements) situated in a beauty room and a sprawling LED wall with her beauty campaigns playing on loop. Both of these items make sense given that Kardashian is used to having her clothes tailored for her and Skkn by Kim is one of her many business ventures. The need for a full glam room inside of your office is an entirely different discussion.

Things then start to get, well, weird. She next steps into what seems to be her personal office to show off 3D models of her private plane and a scan of her brain. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3D models of my brain and my plane in my office,” she quipped. Yes, Kim, of course you do.

We next see the entrepreneur switch between a tanning bed (which, apparently, are still a thing) and a red light bed. We’re not quite exactly sure where these are situated within her office which seems more like an influencer-friendly compound than an actual space for business.

A “product shrine” is the next focal point, situated with bottles upon bottles of Kardashian product. Kardashian then sits idly in a literal amphitheater, complete with gray furnishings, which she says is “custom Rick Owens.”

The video concludes with Kardashian plugging, no not another room in her office, but new products she’s launching for her beauty brand, Skkn by Kim. “I’m Kardashian, of course I’m launching lip liners in 15 different nudes,” she says to the camera, before dropping the liners on the floor. Kardashian’s office might be slightly unhinged, but you have to give it to her—she knows how to sell just about anything.