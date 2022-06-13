Rian Johnson’s whodunnit comedy, Knives Out, made quite the splash following its premiere in 2019, introducing the world to Daniel Craig’s southern take on Hercule Poirot, gaining one Oscar and four Golden Globe nominations, and arguably launching Ana de Armas into the spotlight. So, it’s no surprise that after the film’s release, Netflix made a deal with Johnson to acquire two sequels for about $450 million. Now, a second film is officially on its way, and we have a cast, a title, and even a rough release date. So, if you’re eager to see what mystery Craig’s Benoit Blanc will uncover next, keep checking back here for everything you need to know about the Knives Out sequel.

What is the Knives Out sequel called?

No, the Knives Out sequel technically isn’t called Knives Out 2. Johnson recently revealed the second installment of his murder mystery movies will be titled, Glass Onion, A Knives Out Mystery. As of now, it’s unclear exactly what a “glass onion” is, and how it will play into Johnson’s next movie, but something tells us all will be revealed soon.

Who is starring in Glass Onion?

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion will also have quite the impressive ensemble cast. As of now, it seems like Craig is the only returnee from the first movie, but he will be joined by many new A-list names. The new movie is set to star Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Samara Weaving, and Ethan Hawke, as well as The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick and Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline. Who knows, though, a familiar face from last time could always pop up unexpectedly.

What will Glass Onion be about?

Johnson has shared the heavy inspiration Agatha Christie has on his Knives Out films, so because of that, each movie will likely tell a new story, completely disconnected from the others aside for the through line of Blanc. Because of that, we can’t really look back on the first movie to inform the plot of the second, but we do know there will be a mystery which Blanc must solve. There’s also the fact that the movie filmed, at least partially, in Greece, so that could play a part in the film’s plot and overall mystery.

When is Glass Onion coming out?

In the title reveal video Johnson shared on Twitter, it was announced that Glass Onion will premiere on Netflix “this holiday season,” so expect to get the movie sometime in December 2022.