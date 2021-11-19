The 2022 Academy Awards may not be for a few months, but the conversation over who will walk away with a little golden statue on that fated Sunday in March is already underway. Right now, popular opinion is looking at Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga as the frontrunners in the Best Actress category, and while Gaga seems to want that acting award more than she wants another pair of platform booties, Stewart, apparently, could not care less.

“I don’t give a shit,” Stewart said—albeit slightly sarcastically—when asked about her thoughts on the Oscar buzz she has generated with her leading role in Spencer on Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. She continued, explaining her comment. “The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence, what we’re looking at, what we care about.” Later in the podcast, she came back to this point when talking about Kirsten Dunst’s Oscar snubs over the years, saying “some of the best movies ever made, some of the best performances ever to have gone down,” were not honored with a nomination. “You know there’s five spots,” she said. “What the fuck are you going to do?”

Still, Stewart is pleased that Spencer has been wildly discussed and admired since its release earlier this month. “I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation,” she said. “We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

The actress also seemed confused as to why people think she doesn’t care about the Oscars, seemingly forgetting her comment made just moments before about not giving a “shit.”

“I don’t know what I project to perpetuate this, but every time [awards are] brought up it’s like, ‘I’m sure you don’t want to talk about this and this stuff doesn’t matter to you at all,’” she said, admitting she is actually “fucking stoked” about the conversation.

“It’s nice people are talking about it to the extent that they are,” she said, adding, once again slightly sarcastically, “and hopefully we will an Oscar for it too!” OK, Stewart, we’re getting slightly mixed signals from you here.