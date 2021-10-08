Move over Harry and Meghan because there’s a new royal family in town and they’re dressed in Chanel. Kristen Stewart stepped out in her favorite luxury brand on Thursday night at the UK premiere of her upcoming Princess Diana film, Spencer. While there, she posed with her own Harry, William, and Charles, keeping her faux family close and dotting on them throughout the night.

Wearing a strapless, gray column dress decorated with rhinestones from top to bottom, Stewart, who plays Diana in the film, tightly grips Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry—AKA William and Harry—as if they really are her own children. In some shots Stewart fixes Nielen’s hair as he gives her a face reserved only for loving, yet embarrassing mothers. In another photo, the threesome posed with Jack Farthing, who portrays Prince Charles in the film, allowing for a real Spencer family portrait.

Stewart spoke about the real Harry and William recently, ahead of the premiere. “I think that you can see that in the both of them, they are, seemingly from the outside, very different people that are kind of forging a path, and that's [Diana], I see her in them and that could sound really kooky,” she told Sky News. “I'm sure that that sounds crazy to them.” While it’s unclear if Stewart ever got the opportunity to meet with Harry and William about the movie, at least she had Diana’s ghost by her side while filming.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage