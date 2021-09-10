Kristen Stewart was not alone while filming her upcoming Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, or at least she didn’t feel like she was. The actress recently admitted she often felt like the Princess of Wales was right there with her during parts of the process, though it might have just been the actress’ imagination.

“I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie,” Stewart told The Los Angeles Times. “Even if I was just fantasizing. I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off.”

Stewart continued, saying Diana “felt so alive” to her while she was making the movie and there were moments when her “body and mind” would forget about Diana’s passing. “And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind,” Stewart said. “And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time. Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”

The actress described the feeling of remembering that Diana is dead as “lacerating,” saying it “destroyed” her over and over again. “There were times where I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ almost like she was, you know, trying to breakthrough. It was weird. And amazing. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life.”

Spencer, which stars Stewart as the titular character, tells the story of three days in 1991, over the Christmas holiday, when Diana decides to leave Prince Charles. The movie premiered last week at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in theaters on November 5th.