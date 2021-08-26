Director Pablo Larraín is finally indulging the masses who’ve awaited Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana for months. The poster for his upcoming film Spencer that dropped on Wednesday promised high drama—an apparently sobbing Diana is collapsed on the floor—with an apparently sobbing Diana crumpled , and on Thursday, that’s exactly what the first teaser delivered. It begins with Diana and her then-husband pulling up to Sandringham Estate, which serves as the film’s sole setting: It recaps the weekend spent there in 1991 when Diana decided it was finally time to divorce Charles.

Unfortunately, it isn’t until nearly halfway through the roughly one-minute clip that we actually get a glimpse of Stewart in full doppelgänger mode. It should come as no surprise that she looks at her wits’ end, at that point years into her spectacular failure of a marriage to a royal 12 years her senior who makes it abundantly clear that he’s in love with another woman, Camilla Parker Bowles. “They’re waiting for you,” a voice calls out to Diana, who emerges with dread. The next time we see her, she’s wearing a glamorous gown topped off with pearls and looking entirely miserable about it. (Enough that it’s a safe bet she’s rushing off to meet with Charles.)

From there, Diana fidgets as she takes the back row in a royal family photo, faces a whole horde of yelling photographers, dances, and runs at breakneck speed through the grounds of the estate. Then, she speaks just two short sentences: “I know everything,” she tells an unnamed played by Sally Hawkins, presumably referring to Charles’s affair. “He turned.” Diana seems to be doing her best to keep her distance from her husband, because the latest actor to flatteringly portray him, Jack Farthing, only pops up for a sec. We’ll just have to wait until the next trailer drops ahead of its November 5 release to find out exactly how bad it gets between the pair.