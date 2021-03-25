Royal drama is certainly spicy in the year of our lord 2021, but 1991 was an entirely different level of melodrama at Buckingham Palace. Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ ill-fated marriage is an endless font of material for screenwriters, and yes, we’re willing to watch everything about it — especially when Kristen Stewart is involved. We’ve already gotten our first glimpse of Stewart portraying the late princess in Spencer, but now we have more details and a new photo from the set.

In the photo, Stewart is channeling Diana’s style icon status, working that beautifully printed wool jacket and that sapphire engagement ring. Her hair is fluffed out in Diana’s instantly recognizable bob — but it’s Stewart’s gentle expression that has us transfixed. She’s captured the princess’ quiet smile and grace as she privately dealt with tumultuous pain; the film will cover the days surrounding Diana’s decision to separate from Prince Charles.

Speaking of the prince, we now know who will play him in Spencer. As Deadline reports, Jack Farthing has been cast in the role of Prince Charles; Farthing is an English actor that has mostly appeared on BBC shows. He also starred in Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat and in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming screenwriting and directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

Photo: Courtesy of Shoebox Films.