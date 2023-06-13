Kristen Stewart may soon be making her feature directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, but unsurprisingly, she has other projects in the works. One that includes comedy and marijuana, specifically. During a conversation with The Idol (and soon Bottoms) actress Rachel Sennott, Stewart revealed that she is writing a comedy with her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

“Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now,” Stewart explained. “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really fucking stupid. I think you’ll like it.”

Known for her more serious roles in films like Certain Women and Spencer, this is the first time Stewart has discussed the comedy. The actress last appeared as Timlin in Crimes of the Future and recently wrapped filming on Love Lies Bleeding, where she stars opposite Katy M. O’Brian.

Stewart wants the “stoner comedy” to be a “Cassavetes movie,” referencing the late American actor and director John who was a pioneer of independent and cinéma vérité-style filmmaking. This is perhaps, in part, due to delays surrounding The Chronology of Water.

The actress was attached to The Chronology of Water as early as 2018. Last year, it was announced that Imogen Poots will star as Lidia Yuknavitch in the film, which is an adaptation of Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir of the same name. It currently does not have a release date and was reported to be in pre-production last March.

“I feel scared of anything big lately,” she said. “There’s a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. I’m also not going to make a movie for more than $5 million, because it makes me uncomfortable and they usually suck. But getting people to agree to do that is so hard.”

While it may seem like Stewart has a lot going on, she also said that she is starting a company (perhaps, production-style like Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman) and wants to work on a movie alongside Sennott. “We’re starting a company,” Stewart told Sennott. “I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, fuck that. We should do a movie together.”