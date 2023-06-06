The First Bottoms Trailer Is a Campy, Horny Riot

In 2021, creative duo Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman broke through the pandemic malaise with their breakout indie comedy Shiva Baby, and now the pair have teamed up again for a new queer teen comedy, Bottoms. Directed by Seligman, who cowrote the script with Sennott, the light-hearted film nods to its raunchy coming-of-age predecessors, with a thoroughly Gen Z twist: Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play high school outcasts who start an actual fight club in order to seduce their popular girl crushes. Hilarity ensues.

Here’s everything we know about Bottoms so far:

Is there a Bottoms trailer?

A new trailer for Bottoms dropped on Tuesday, June 6th, and it’s a horny, bloody campfest. After getting into a comically mild physical altercation with the school’s star football player, Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine), who also happens to be the cheating boyfriend of queen bee Isabel (Havana Rose Liu), Sennot and Edebiri’s characters start an actual fight club for girls to take back their power in a hyper-misogynistic environment. As things escalate, the girls go to war with the football players, who are pissed that they’re not only standing up to them, but trying to hook up with their girlfriends as well.

Who is in the Bottoms cast?

In addition to our hapless leads played by Sennott and Edebiri, beloved former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch plays the inappropriate and checked out teacher (and supervisor of the fight club), Mr. G. Edebiri’s crush, Isabel, is played by Havana Rose Liu, and Sennott’s by Kaia Gerber. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Ruby Cruz, Nicholas Galitzine and Miles Fowler.

When is the Bottoms release date?

Bottoms premiered at the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 11th to positive reviews. It hits theaters on August 25, 2023.