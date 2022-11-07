The Stars Brought Gucci Glamour to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

There is never any shortage of photo opportunities at the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci. There’s the red carpet, of course, which this year was cast in a regal purple hue—a shade familiar to anyone who’s been following Alessandro Michele’s recent collections for the Italian house. There’s also Chris Burden’s Urban Light, the museum’s famed installation of 202 street lamps that’s become a signature backdrop for celebs and VIPs who pose and swan among the illuminated columns. But for the 11th annual edition co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo Dicaprio, there was one additional must-stop for the stars: A portrait studio overseen by fashion photographer Anton Gottlob. Before tucking into dinner from Gucci Osteria chef Massimo Bottura and taking in a special performance from Elton John, A-listers like Olivia Wilde, Andrew Garfield, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Julia Garner paid Gottlob a visit for a quick photo session. See all the images, exclusively on W, below.