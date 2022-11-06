Gucci reigned supreme on Saturday night in Los Angeles where the house once again served as the presenter of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) 11th annual Art + Film Gala. Per usual, many of the A-list guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto, and Olivia Wilde arrived in glamorous ensembles courtesy of Gucci, to celebrate the intersection of art and cinema as well as the museum as a whole.

Co-chaired by trustee and LA staple Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, this year’s gala will honor sculptor Helen Pashgian as well as director, screenwriter, and producer Park Chan-wook who was named Best Director at the Cannes 2022 film festival for his film Decision to Leave. Esteemed guests include Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele as well as Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri. They were joined by Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield, Måneskin, and more. The celebrities socialized as they walked the red carpet, before entering the Renzo Piano-designed building for an evening of glamour, capped off with a performance by Elton John. The annual event is always a night to remember, and while the invite was only granted to a special few, we brought the red carpet to you and documented every look (Gucci or otherwise) worn to the black tie affair of the season, below.

Kendall Jenner Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kim Kardashian Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage In Balenciaga.

Rosé JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Alessandro Michele Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage In Gucci.

Laura Harrier Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Saint Laurent.

Addison Rae JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images In vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images In Gucci.

Salma Hayek Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Måneskin Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Andrew Garfield Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Adrien Brody Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Sydney Sweeney Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage In Giambattista Valli.

Janelle Monáe Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images In vintage Gucci.

Julia Garner Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Taron Egerton Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Sandra Oh Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage In Giambattista Valli couture.

Jared Leto Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Quinta Brunson Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Rani Zakhem.

Elliot Page Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Thuso Mbedu Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Carey Mulligan Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Sebastian Stan Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Simu Liu Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Sofia Boutella Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Jude Law Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Stella Maxwell Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Ximena Lamadrid Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Lee Byung-hun Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Henry Golding Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Heidi Klum Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Halima Aden Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Molly Ringwald Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Elizabeth Banks Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Isabeli Fontana Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Nichapat Suphap Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Simon Wallon and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Kathryn Hahn Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Paris Hilton Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Caroline Daur Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

David Dobrik Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Maxwell Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Chloé Zhao Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Betye Saar Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Li Jun Li Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Alice Rohrwacher Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Yoshiki Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Lindsey Vonn Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Park Chan-wook Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Helen Pashgian Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Si-yeon Park Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Tamara Beckwith Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Griselda Siciliani Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amélie Tremblay Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

James Goldstein Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Eva Chow Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images In Gucci.

Praya Lundberg Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In vintage Gucci.

Jang Dong-Gun and So-Young Ko Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA In Gucci.

Torie Zalben Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Catherine Opie and Katy Barkan Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Elizabeth TenHouten Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Eduardo Francia Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

George Clinton and Stephanie Lynn Clinton Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scott Cooper Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Michael Govan and Katherine Ross Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Christine Chiu Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Avani Gregg Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Yasmeen Fletcher Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images