RED CARPET

All the Must-See Looks From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at...
Olivia Wilde in Gucci and REZA jewels. JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images.

Gucci reigned supreme on Saturday night in Los Angeles where the house once again served as the presenter of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) 11th annual Art + Film Gala. Per usual, many of the A-list guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto, and Olivia Wilde arrived in glamorous ensembles courtesy of Gucci, to celebrate the intersection of art and cinema as well as the museum as a whole.

Co-chaired by trustee and LA staple Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, this year’s gala will honor sculptor Helen Pashgian as well as director, screenwriter, and producer Park Chan-wook who was named Best Director at the Cannes 2022 film festival for his film Decision to Leave. Esteemed guests include Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele as well as Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri. They were joined by Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield, Måneskin, and more. The celebrities socialized as they walked the red carpet, before entering the Renzo Piano-designed building for an evening of glamour, capped off with a performance by Elton John. The annual event is always a night to remember, and while the invite was only granted to a special few, we brought the red carpet to you and documented every look (Gucci or otherwise) worn to the black tie affair of the season, below.

Kendall Jenner
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kim Kardashian
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

In Balenciaga.

Rosé
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Alessandro Michele
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

In Gucci.

Laura Harrier
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Saint Laurent.

Addison Rae
JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

In vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Salma Hayek
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Måneskin
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Andrew Garfield
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Adrien Brody
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Sydney Sweeney
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

In Giambattista Valli.

Janelle Monáe
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In vintage Gucci.

Julia Garner
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Taron Egerton
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Sandra Oh
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

In Giambattista Valli couture.

Jared Leto
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Quinta Brunson
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Rani Zakhem.

Elliot Page
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Thuso Mbedu
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Carey Mulligan
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Sebastian Stan
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Simu Liu
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Sofia Boutella
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Jude Law
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Stella Maxwell
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Ximena Lamadrid
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Lee Byung-hun
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Henry Golding
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Heidi Klum
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Halima Aden
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kathy Hilton
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA
Molly Ringwald
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Elizabeth Banks
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Isabeli Fontana
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Nichapat Suphap
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Simon Wallon and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Kathryn Hahn
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Paris Hilton
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Caroline Daur
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

David Dobrik
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Maxwell
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Chloé Zhao
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Betye Saar
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Li Jun Li
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Alice Rohrwacher
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Yoshiki
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Lindsey Vonn
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Park Chan-wook
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Helen Pashgian
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Si-yeon Park
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Tamara Beckwith
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Griselda Siciliani
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amélie Tremblay
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
James Goldstein
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Eva Chow
Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Praya Lundberg
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In vintage Gucci.

Jang Dong-Gun and So-Young Ko
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

In Gucci.

Torie Zalben
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Catherine Opie and Katy Barkan
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Elizabeth TenHouten
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Eduardo Francia
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
George Clinton and Stephanie Lynn Clinton
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Scott Cooper
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Michael Govan and Katherine Ross
Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images
Christine Chiu
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Avani Gregg
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Yasmeen Fletcher
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA
Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth
Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images
Marc Malkin
Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images