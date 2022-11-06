Olivia Wilde in Gucci and REZA jewels. JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images.
Gucci reigned supreme on Saturday night in Los Angeles where the house once again served as the presenter of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) 11th annual Art + Film Gala. Per usual, many of the A-list guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto, and Olivia Wilde arrived in glamorous ensembles courtesy of Gucci, to celebrate the intersection of art and cinema as well as the museum as a whole.
Co-chaired by trustee and LA staple Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, this year’s gala will honor sculptor Helen Pashgian as well as director, screenwriter, and producer Park Chan-wook who was named Best Director at the Cannes 2022 film festival for his film Decision to Leave. Esteemed guests include Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele as well as Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri. They were joined by Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield, Måneskin, and more. The celebrities socialized as they walked the red carpet, before entering the Renzo Piano-designed building for an evening of glamour, capped off with a performance by Elton John. The annual event is always a night to remember, and while the invite was only granted to a special few, we brought the red carpet to you and documented every look (Gucci or otherwise) worn to the black tie affair of the season, below.