At the LACMA Art+Film Gala, Demna’s Gucci Steps Into the Spotlight

Stars from the worlds of art, film, music, and fashion came together Saturday, November 7, for the 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala. Presented by Gucci, the benefit welcomed more than 600 guests to honor artist Vija Celmins and Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, raising a record-breaking nearly $7 million for the museum. The evening also marked the end of an era: Eva Chow, who has co-chaired the gala with Leonardo DiCaprio since its inception in 2011, announced that this would be her final year in the role.

Gucci artistic director Demna attended alongside house president and CEO Francesca Bellettini and Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault, with many of the evening’s guests dressed by the house. Among them were Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Salma Hayek Pinault, Parker Posey, Sarah Paulson, Sienna Miller, Emily Ratajkowski, and Viola Davis. Meanwhile a slew of top models fresh off the recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alex Consani, Vittoria Ceretti, and Candice Swanepoel—traded their angel wings for Demna’s designs.

After dinner, Paris Hilton introduced Blackpink sensation Rosé, who performed the live debut of her new single, “New Trick,” alongside “Number One Girl,” a cover of the Killers’ “Read My Mind,” and “APT.”

Before guests headed inside, photographer Myles Hendrik caught up with them beneath the glow of Chris Burden’s Urban Light, the landmark installation of 202 vintage street lamps that has framed LACMA’s Wilshire Boulevard entrance since 2008 and has served as the event’s red carpet, of sorts, for over a decade. See a selection of his portraits from the evening below.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Myles Hendrik

Andrew Garfield Photo by Myles Hendrik

Quenlin Blackwell Photo by Myles Hendrik

Home Gere Photo by Myles Hendrik

Devon Lee Carlson Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nadia Lee Cohen Photo by Myles Hendrik

Ning Ning Photo by Myles Hendrik

Vittoria Ceretti and Fai Khadra Photo by Myles Hendrik

Elsa Hosk

Lindsay Vonn Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jordan Barrett Photo by Myles Hendrik

Alton Mason Photo by Myles Hendrik