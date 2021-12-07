Say what you want about Lady Gaga’s accent or Jared Leto’s performance in House of Gucci, but one thing you can’t argue with is the costuming. In every sceneLady Gaga stepped out as Patrizia Reggiani she was serving looks. From the red dress she wears when she first meets Maurizio Gucci to the double-G-embossed tunic she has on when she finds the counterfeit Gucci goods on the street in New York. It’s all part of the job for the movie’s costume designer, Janty Yates, who guessed about 60 to 70 outfits were prepared for Gaga alone, and that’s a low estimate.

Arguably one of the most enviable outfits from the movie comes closer to the end of the film, when Gaga meets Adam Driver’s Maurizio in the Swiss Alps and joins an awkward meal with his friends. Back in March, as anticipation for House of Gucci was starting to grow, Gaga posted a photo in the all-black outfit, alongside Driver, sparking even more conversation and excitement for the movie. Well, you can officially stop dreaming of hitting the Alps in your own chic all-black look because now, you can actually own Gaga’s exact pieces. Christie’s is currently auctioning off the outfit from the movie, meaning it could be yours before the end of ski season (house in the Alps not included).

The outfit is up for sale as part of Christie’s “Le Coeur des Stars bat pour ELA” auction. All together, it includes a black Pure cashmere long-sleeved sweater, a black vintage Paolo Gucci jacket with gold buttons, black wool trousers made for Gaga, black and brown Sergio Rossi suede platform boots, and, of course, that white fox fur hat. Gaga’s jewelry from Pikkio Bijoux is also included in the bundle, specifically a short gold and pearl necklace, a long Chanel-style necklace with multiple chains, and a pair of large gold earrings.

The bidding for the outfit begins at 4,000 euro, but Christie’s estimates it will reach somewhere between 15,000 and 25,000. There is one more catch, however. If you were hoping to sip espressos while accosting your partner’s potential new lover a la Patrizia in this chic look this year, you may be disappointed. According to Christie’s, the movie’s costumes are currently being presented as part of House of Gucci’s Oscar campaign and therefore, will not be available to the buyer until the beginning of 2022. Still, vintage like this doesn’t go out of style and this look is definitely worth the wait.