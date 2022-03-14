Rachel Zegler had quite the Sunday. Not only did she get dressed up to attend both the British Academy Film and Television Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards (where she was nominated for Best Young Actor, but lost to Jude Hill from Belfast), the actress then put on a third look of the night to attend the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party. Despite the glitz and glam, getting to wear a Vivienne Westwood dress, Christian Dior gown, and a David Koma set, Zegler’s best moment of the day actually occurred when one of these designer looks failed her.

On Monday morning, after hopefully getting a well-deserved long night’s sleep, Zegler took to Twitter to share a humorous anecdote from the evening. “My dress broke last night and Lady Gaga, Este Haim, and Alana Haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. And I think that’s beautiful.”

Though all four ladies were present at both the BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice last night, according to Variety, the incident occurred at the second event, when Zegler was wearing a very strappy, turquoise Dior gown. Zegler did get to talk with Gaga twice throughout the day, however, chatting with the singer and Zegler’s West Side Story co-star, Ariana DeBose, at the BAFTAs, and then seemingly continuing their conversations later at Critics’ Choice. In fact, Zegler even provided some inside dish about what she and Gaga discussed during their chat at the latter event. “I got to tell Lady Gaga that she is the reason I am alive today and honestly that’s all I have ever wanted,” Zegler tweeted, sharing a videos of the stars interacting in a Sim-like fashion.

What a day for Zegler, who went from singing “Shallow” in her bathroom in 2018, to looking to Gaga for emergency alterations in 2022. I guess there’s hope for us shower singers yet.