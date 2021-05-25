Anya Taylor-Joy may now best be known for the hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, but the 25-year-old red carpet favorite actually broke through with a horror movie: 2015’s The Witch. Now, Taylor-Joy is returning to the genre. Next up for the actor is Last Night in Soho, the latest from Edgar Wright, the director behind Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The trailer that dropped on Tuesday starts out with a clearly depressed and lonely Eloise (Thomasin Mckenzie), whose dreams transport her back to the Swinging Sixties. She heads to the opera in a nightgown and looks perplexed when a bellhop casually takes off her hoodie, until she glances in the mirror: The reflection mirrors back not McKenzie, but a Swinging Sixties-era Sandy, played by Taylor-Joy.

It isn’t long before Eloise again encounters her ‘60s counterpart—and has proof of it in real life. The morning after a dream about hooking up with an older man named Jack (Matt Smith, The Crown’s former Prince Philip), for example, there’s a hickey on her neck. It’s all such a (welcome) departure from her actual life that Eloise becomes full-on obsessed with the past. It isn’t long before she starts trying her best to emulate Sandy—perfect winged eyeliner and swapping her brown middle part for a blonde beehive—and starts sketching her in her fashion design class. Unfortunately for Eloise, there’s a catch. The horror aspects, too, carry over to real life, to the point that eventually, a hand bursts through the floorboards to grab her leg.

Taylor-Joy is taking a break from TV for now, but she does have four other films coming up—most notably Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max that starred Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy is in good company: Rounding out the cast so far are Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul Mateen II.