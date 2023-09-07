New couple alert! After rumors of a potential relationship with Gigi Hadid fizzled out, Leonardo DiCaprio has found a new love interest in Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. According to sources, the 48-year-old actor “adores” the 25-year-old beauty.

Ceretti started her modeling career at age 14 and has since gone on to front campaigns and walk runways for brands like Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, and more. She’s established a close relationship with Balenciaga over the years and most recently starred in Gucci’s latest advertisement. She’s also a household name in her native Italy, and has an Instagram following that’s 2 million strong. Prior to her fling with DiCaprio, she dated the rapper Tony Effe and (according to several rumors) fellow model Nathan Westling in 2016 and married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020—though it appears the couple have since separated (though there’s been no announcement, fans think she hinted at the end to the marriage back in June in a TikTok).

It’s no secret that DiCaprio has quite the dating legacy—he’s been linked to bombshells like Blake Lively, Camila Morrone, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, among others. Interestingly, Ceretti and Hadid are friends (and once appeared on the cover of American Vogue together), but sources said that things between DiCaprio and the latter model have fizzled out.

This summer, the actor has been seen yachting with a squad of models, including Meghan Roche, Imaan Hammam, and others—but it looks like he has his sights set on Ceretti. Here’s everything we know about the budding romance, below.

How did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti meet?

According to sources, DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly met during the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The pair were spotted publicly together in August for the first time during an afternoon ice cream date in Los Angeles. A witness told Page Six that they sensed a “vibe” between the pair, adding “The way they were talking to each other, you could feel the energy.”

They were then seen getting cozy during a late night romp in Ibiza, Spain on September 6th where they shared plenty of PDA on a crowded dance floor.

How long have they been together?

It is unclear if and when the couple made things official, however, sources say that DiCaprio refers to Ceretti as his “girlfriend.” If we are to go by the Cannes timeline, the couple have been together since May.

“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”

Is it serious?

Per insiders close to the actor, things are becoming more serious as the couple have been spending quality time together throughout the summer. Time will tell how the relationship will progress, as DiCaprio is quite notorious for his dating tendencies. “It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways,” a source said.

“There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious,” they added.