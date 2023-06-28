There seems to be a rumored celebrity couple who are entering the friend zone. Sources have said that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are no longer dating after their short-lived, but highly talked about romance.

After sparking dating rumors in the fall of 2022, the chemistry between the model-actor pair is just not there, per sources. “They tried dating some time ago to see if there could be anything there, but there just wasn't,” an alleged insider explained to Us Weekly.

DiCaprio and Hadid first were linked romantically back in September when they were spotted in a New York City nightclub. At the time, it was reported that DiCaprio wanted to pursue a relationship with Hadid (the two had been friends prior to these rumors) but the model was more interested in remaining friends. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest. They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

The actor is Hadid’s first potential public romance since her split from Zayn Malik. She began dating the former One Direction singer in 2015 and weathered multiple breakups and reconciliations. The couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Khai, together. Hadid and Malik officially called it quits in 2021 after an extremely publicized fallout.

DiCaprio, on the other hand, has been the subject of a multitude of dating sagas throughout his career. Most recently, he split from actress Camilla Morrone after being together for five years. He has also been linked to Rihanna (just rumors), Toni Garnn, Blake Lively, and Gisele Bündchen, among others.

Though his relationship with Hadid was rather brief, it was the subject of some pretty interesting allegations, including the assumption that the two were in an open relationship. “They are friends and have been for so long, but they are not in an open relationship with no-strings-attached,” the insider said.

It seems that Hadid and DiCaprio left things on good terms, so time will tell whether they will rekindle their romance in the future. Or, as they say, they may just be better off as friends.