Lil Nas X’s First 24 Hours Back Online Have Been a Delight

Lil Nas X’s tweets are always a treat, but the one that he posted at 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday was on another level—mainly because it signaled that after a nearly four-month-long absence from social media, the 22-year-old rapper is at long, long last back online. “why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long?,” he wrote, going on to reference the journey of birthing his baby (aka his album Montero). “have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” Echoing the many fans who jumped into the replies, he next posted, “i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.” Freshly reacquainted himself with his followers, he next came clean: “ok i’ll be honest i haven’t been posting online because i gotta bbl.”

So, where has Lil Nas X been all this time? Trying out new hairstyles, and, more importantly working on a new album that is “close to finished.” From the look of the two screenshots he posted, captioned “which one y’all want first?,” two releases are just around the corner: “Down Souf Hoes” featuring Saucy Santana, which is “a strip club anthem,” and “Late to the Party” featuring Youngboy, which is “for da streets.” As for who else will make a cameo on the album, Lil Nas X is currently taking suggestions for “Lean on My Body,” which he previewed in the video below. (Not that there was ever any doubt, but it’s already a bop.) Meanwhile, he’s been delightfully retweeting and replying to his fans.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X’s TikTok account has shown signs of life for the first since December 8, 2021:

Which brings us to perhaps Lil Nas X’s best post in last 24 hours or so: another sneak peek at “Lean on My Body,” this time in the form of a video of the shirtless rapper miming playing the keyboard while apparently walking on a treadmill.