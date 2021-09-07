Lily Collins may be best-known for the titular role in Emily in Paris, where her plucky young character is swept up in Parisian romance. Offscreen, Collins has found love of her own — she’s announced that she got married to filmmaker Charlie McDowell over the Labor Day weekend. In a picturesque Colorado forest setting, the pair exchanged vows in a ceremony that she called a “fairytale.”

Collins wore a dramatic long-sleeve mermaid gown by Ralph Lauren. Her dress is constructed entirely of lace, and she chose a cathedral-length veil that sweeps across the ground, accented by Irene Neuwirth fine jewelry. In one photo, the two are sharing a kiss under a waterfall, and she looks every bit as ethereal as the nature surrounding them. “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.” McDowell called his new wife the “the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known,” and wrote that their sublime wedding day will “forever play inside my head.”

The newlyweds got married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, which is a scenic resort in a former mining ghost town. Situated in a valley, the compound preserved the original wooden buildings and hot baths, making for a uniquely beautiful wedding location for Collins and McDowell. See their photos below.