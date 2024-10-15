Lily-Rose Depp is back in front of the camera—this time, all in the name of love. The actress puts on a show for her girlfriend 070Shake in the musician’s just-released “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues.”

The visual, set inside of a retro, holiday-themed dive bar, begins with Lily tuning up a jukebox. Once the music starts playing, Lily dances about in a neon pink mini dress, lace gloves, and sling-back heels. 070Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, watches on from her seat while smoking a cigarette. The couple unite at the end of the video—well, more so Lily dances seductively around 070Shake—before the screen fades into black.

“Video out now,” 070Shake wrote on Instagram, saying “With my muse...just having fun.” “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” is from her upcoming album Petrichor which is out next month.

Not only is Lily the star of 070Shake’s new visual, the song itself also appears to hint at their relationship. “Found a girl and she’s worth all of the pain” 070Shake sings. She continues later in the song “If it don't work out I'm gonna kill the machine / Girly keep your clothes in Los Angeles / I’m gonna take you to your favorite places to eat.” The track finishes off with the lyrics “Now I'm comin’ home to you.”

Rumors that Lily and 070Shake were an item first popped up in early 2023. The couple unofficially confirmed their relationship not long after in March when Lily shared a joint mirror selfie to her Instagram account. In June 2023, Lily celebrated her girlfriend’s birthday by calling her the “love of my life” in a PDA-filled social media post.

Aside from occasionally popping up together in New York and Los Angeles, the pair have kept their relationship out of the public eye. They celebrated their one year anniversary in January 2024 with another photo shared to Lily’s Instagram account. Prior to her relationship with 070Shake, Lily was romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and French rapper Yassine Stein.