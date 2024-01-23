Inside Lily-Rose Depp’s Relationship With Musician 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake’s relationship hasn’t exactly been a secret to their respective Instagram followers. The Idol star has been linked to the musician, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, since the start of 2023—and the pair appear to be pretty serious.

Prior to her relationship with Balbuena, Depp was once linked to her The King co-star Timothée Chalamet—the actor said he “really loved” Depp after their brief, but PDA-packed romance came to an end in 2020. Depp was also rumored to be involved with Elvis actor, Austin Butler after the pair were spotted out for a date in London. She also had a brief fling with French rapper Yassine Stein in 2021.

Although Depp and Balbuena have kept their relationship fairly lowkey—which seems intentional—they are very comfortable with offering the public a glimpse at their connection, usually via social media and a rare PDA moment. Below, a complete timeline of Lily Rose-Depp and 070 Shake’s relationship.

January 2024

Depp and Balbuena took their romance to the New Year and celebrated their one year anniversary, which seems to fall on January 11th, with an adorable Instagram snap. Depp, who shared the since-deleted post, wrote “1 <3, My dani my forever” over a photo in which she embraced the New Jersey-born artist.

November 2023

Depp continued to casually flaunt her relationship. On November 16th, she tagged her girlfriend in a series of sultry photos which were presumably taken by the singer.

August 2023

Depp went Instagram (grid) official with Balbuena on August 28th. The actress posted a series of photos with her girlfriend which she captioned with “#PDA.”

July 2023

The couple spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles throughout the summer of 2023—and on July 31st, they were pictured kissing during a casual lunch date. Depp sported a blue crop top and shorts while Balbuena opted for an NFL jersey and pants.

June 2023

Depp celebrated her partner’s birthday on June 14th in a since-deleted Instagram story in which she called the rapper the “love of my life.” She shared a series of PDA photos and captioned a kissing selfie with “Te amo Dani,” alongside a red rose emoji.

May 2023

On May 26th, Depp and Balbuena were spotted sharing a kiss at LAX Airport following the actress’ appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in support of The Idol.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, shared on May 11th, Depp revealed that the couple had kept their relationship hidden from the public. “4 months with my crush,” she captioned a kissing photo—leading us to presume that the pair had been going strong since as early as January 2023.

March 2023

After buzz of a potential romance, Depp and Balbuena all but confirmed their relationship in early March with a mirror selfie posted to Instagram. The pair, who were wearing motorcycle jackets and matching driving gloves in the photo, attended Paris Fashion Week together.