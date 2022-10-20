After six weeks in office, (former) Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned. The situation with Truss is not entirely comprehensible to Americans where it’s much harder to berate people into leaving government office. Here’s what seems to be happening as partially told through tweets from British celebrities.

Truss is a member of the Conservative Party who recently revealed a tax plan that would offer the ultra rich a massive cut. It was called “Trussonomics.” The U.K., like many places right now, is facing a huge cost of living crisis and the announcement caused the British financial markets to tank and made their currency’s value plummet. On Monday, the U.K.’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced they were reversing her plan completely.

Truss’s resignation speech this Thursday was brief, but she said she’d notified King Charles and a successor would be chosen within the week. Since the ex-PM is not particularly popular, the British media is taking the piss, as they say, at her expense.

Iain Stirling gave his own show Love Island a shout out.

So did Richard Osman.

Noted questionable opinion-haver Piers Morgan, however, is grave and disturbed.

English soccer player Gary Lineker was bemused.

Actor Sue Perkins does not find any of this funny because she’s pretty convinced that Liz Truss does.

But comedian Joe Lycett is having more fun with it.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party is desperately scrambling with what to do during this unexpected turn of events, but they have managed to get one thing right: get rid of the merch.

President Biden has weighed in to congratulate Truss on her tenure, even though he did recently criticize her economic policies.

“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,” Biden said last week of Trussonomics. “I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super-wealthy at a time when … I disagree with the policy, but it’s up to Britain to make that judgment, not me.”