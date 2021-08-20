Technically, Lourdes “Lola” Leon made her music video debut as a young teen back in 2009, for her mother Madonna’s clip for “Celebration.” Back then, she was dressed up in homage to her mom’s iconic “Boy Toy” wedding gown look. Now, in Eartheater and producer Tony Seltzer’s new video for “Joyride,” Leon is clearly her own woman. Leon not only co-stars in the video, but the professionally trained dancer also co-choreographed the clip.

The video is a homage to the Grand Theft Auto video game series, and Leon and Eartheater take on the role of the game’s sex workers who let chaos glamorously unfurl around them. At times Leon does her best to imitate the movement of 64-bit video game characters, but at others times she lets loose twirling her hair on the back of a souped-up car in a way that no graphic processor could properly render.

Eartheater, for the uninformed, is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer whose work cross between genres of outré pop and more experimental electronic tracks. She’s also catching attention in the fashion world. Earlier this year, alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Hunter Schafer, she was one of the models in Casey Cadwallader’s star-studded Mugler show.

Leon always has her eyes on the edge. She recently appeared alongside other up-and-coming models on the cover of Vogue, and told the magazine she’s not one to rest on her mother’s laurels. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she told the publication. “She lives in Bushwick so she can disappear into its polyglot creative community,” added the magazine.