In the first moments of Mugler’s video presentation for the second half of its spring 2021, Bella Hadid is sent hurling through the air like a figure skater. The French house’s designer Casey Cadwallader was the one to throw her. It’s a thrilling opening to a truly good fashion video. The six-and-a-half minute production is punctuated by pounding trap-infused house music and a bevy of models walking the runway—some of whom were shown pacing backward, others (including Alek Wek, who twirls,) opting for more out-there ways of making it down the catwalk.

The casting is arguably the most exciting part of this two-part collection reveal—the first half of which was shown via video in October 2020. Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, meme queen Patia Borja of Patia’s Fantasy World, Soo Joo Park, and Omahrya Mota—you might remember her as the captivating, androgynous Rocawear model from the early 2000s—Dominique Jackson, performance artist Kembra Pfahler, and Irina Shayk were just a handful of the models who appeared in Mugler’s Part 02 video on Wednesday.

The collection featured all of Mugler’s current house codes: the figure-hugging bodysuits done in mesh with dark swoops over the crotch and chest, which have become a pop star staple, abounded—as did blazers inspired by a design Thierry Mugler made for David Bowie in the 1990s. One-shoulder dresses with cutouts were accented by neon sleeves; Schafer wore one of the many glittery illusion nude dresses while being doused in water. And although Bella’s acrobatic feats were certainly entertaining, it was Jackson’s show-stopping walk on the Mugler runway (done while wearing a sheer bodysuit, of course,) that left jaws on the floor.