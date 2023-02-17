Where to Eat, Shop, and Play During London Fashion Week

Although this season’s London Fashion Week is already packed to the gills with shows, events, and watershed moments—celebrating the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood, to whom the five-day event has been dedicated; Daniel Lee’s first fashion show at Burberry; Florence Pugh making her runway debut—there will surely be moments of much-needed downtime for the editors, celebs, and fashion enthusiasts roaming the English city’s streets. Plenty of stylish folks will surely hit up London’s noted hot spots (photo shoot in the bathroom at Sketch, anyone?) through February 21. But where are the if-you-know-you-know bars, restaurants, shops, galleries, and cafés among such classics as the Tate and the original Dover Street Market? Below, you’ll find a list of W’s favorite places to check out during a stay in LDN, from an Indian-fusion restaurant in Brixton to vintage shopping on Portobello Road.

Where to Eat

49 Lexington Street, Carnaby, London W1F 9AP

Courtesy of Rita's

An intimate choice for dinner (or a drink) in Soho, Rita’s serves modern American food in a wholly British setting. Book a window seat and enjoy the people watching.

9 Seymour Street, Marylebone, London W1H 7BA

Courtesy of Kol Restaurant

With its nine-course tasting menu, Kol offers “Mexican soul, British ingredients”—think langoustine tacos or chicharron with pumpkin. The downstairs Mezcaleria in this Marylebone establishment is perfect for a cocktail before or after dinner.

16 Playground Gardens, London E2 7FA

Courtesy of Rochelle Canteen

Great for a quick working lunch, Rochelle Canteen offers seasonal dining, feels classic, and strikes a nice balance between local and elevated cuisines.

Thames Wharf, Rainville Road, London W6 9HA

A classic favorite within a unique space, chef Ruth Rogers’s River Café is always a good choice. Save room for the lemon tart—you won’t be disappointed.

45 All Saints Road, London W11 1HE

Courtesy of The Pelican

Who can say no to elevated pub food in a positively charming setting, right in the heart of Notting Hill?

105-107 Talbot Road, London W11 2AT

Courtesy of Dorian Restaurant

Another great dinner option if you find yourself in Notting Hill. Sitting at the bar is essentially like being smack dab inside the kitchen, making for a unique and high-energy dining experience. Everything on the menu is delicious, but make sure you get the steak.

4 Redchurch Street, London E1 6JL

With locations in both Shoreditch and Hackney, this East London spot specializes in home cooking turned up to 11. Young leeks, walnuts, and fresh cheese? Sign us right up.

Where to Grab a Drink

13-15 West Street, London WC2H 9NE

If you’re looking for glamour and a bit of buzz, hit up Louie for a glass of Prosecco. It’s a great choice for evening drinks after a visit to one of the many theaters in Covent Garden.

41-43 Atlantic Road, London SW9 8JL

The food at Kricket, an Indian fusion restaurant in South London’s Brixton neighborhood, is truly fantastic (we’re huge fans of the grilled butternut squash, for the record). But did you know their bar is just as great, with an atmosphere that’s perfect for after-work drinks with colleagues in a cozy environ? (If you’re in the mood for a craft beer, head to nearby Pop Brixton, where Kricket was first born before moving down the street to its permanent location.)

89 Westbourne Park Road, London W2 5UW

Courtesy of The Cow

Typically, “the cow” is not a positive phrase within the British lexicon. But in this case, it stands for a restaurant-slash-tavern that serves pub food in its finest form: untouched, and as-is.

Where to Stay

Courtesy of the London Edition

10 Berners Street, London W1T 3NP, United Kingdom

Located in the heart of Fitzrovia, The London Edition is the perfect luxury home away from home. Nestled in a historic building with modern interiors, the hotel is an ideal environment in which to unwind. An added bonus: the Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton’s restaurant Berners Tavern has a fantastic wine list.

Where to Take a (Well-Deserved) Break

Columbia Road, London E2 7RG

Courtesy of Columbia Road Flower Market

Even if you don’t purchase any of the hundreds of floral arrangements—whether fresh or dried—from the Columbia Road Flower Market, it’s a wonderful place to take a stroll and immerse yourself in some natural beauty.

43 Brushfield Street, E1 6AA

Courtesy of Jenki

Stop by Jenki Matcha Bar’s original location for a quick pick-me-up, or swing by Jenki’s Feel Good Bar inside Selfridges (grab a pint of matcha ice cream to go, too. You deserve it).

Railton Road, Herne Hill, SE24 OJN

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat, some vintage wears, jewelry, or a gift to bring home once fashion week’s done, the Herne Hill Farmer’s Market in South London is a not-so-hidden gem that’s worth checking out. The market takes place once a week on Sundays—so, over the weekend, grab a snack from one of the vendors and take a seat in Brockwell Park across the street for some much-needed relaxation.

Calvert Avenue, Bethnal Green, London E2 7JP

Courtesy of Leila's Shop

Within the walls of this greengrocer that’s been described as like shopping in your “grandmother’s country home,” you’ll find local fruit and veg, pantry staples, and a café with tapas-style English dishes and tea and coffee.

Multiple locations in London

Sadie Coles, a contemporary art gallery that represents a host of artists, is home to the likes of Alex Da Corte, Urs Fischer, and Martine Syms. Don’t miss their current show on view: Jonathan Lyndon Chase’s Now I’m home, lips that know my name.

4 Holly Grove, London SE15 5DF

One of the leading galleries to spearhead the art movement in South London’s Peckham, Hannah Barry features multilevel installations, including Stevie Dix, Danny Fox, and Norman Hyams’s Spring without End. That’s on view beginning February 22.

Where to Shop

18-22 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4DG

Courtesy of Dover Street Market

You may have visited DSM’s outpost in New York City, but the original London location shouldn’t be missed. During your visit, make sure to check out Miu Miu’s current installation at the shop—and stop by Rose Bakery for some pistachio cake.

318 Portobello Road, London W10 5RU

Courtesy of Found and Vision

At Found and Vision, you’ll find wall-to-wall historic fashion pieces—from authentic Dior 1960s skirtsuits to Roberto Cavalli’s finest prints and handkerchief dresses circa the early 2000s—along with vintage picks that aren’t necessarily designer, but still chic and worth a purchase.

Goldsmith Vintage

57 Neal Street, London WC2H 9PP

If you’re more in the market for band tees and leather jackets, Goldsmith Vintage is the one for you. A well-kept secret: on the top floor of Goldsmith’s Neal Street location, you’ll find their dedicated designer section, which boasts vintage Giorgio Armani coats, St. John cashmere sweaters, and checked Burberry slacks.