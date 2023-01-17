GOOD TIME

Lori Harvey Shares Exclusive Photos From Her Star-Studded Birthday Party

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X were all there.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris posing for a photo
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Photograph by Christopher Horne.

If you can believe it, Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday bash—an all-out, no-holds-barred black-tie affair whose guest list included Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Daniel Kaluuya—came together in just seven days. The model, actress, and head of skincare line SKN by LH is also a “true Capricorn,” she told W via e-mail—and is therefore a meticulous planner with expansive concepts when it comes time to celebrate her birthday each year. “I’m a huge birthday person,” she added. “I take it very seriously and always want to celebrate and go all out.” In this case, going all out feels like a bit of an understatement. The January 13 event, sponsored by Revolve and Patrón, began with an intimate dinner at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood followed by a rager held at the invite-only cocktail lounge The Fleur Room (between the two stops there was, of course, a costume change). Most media coverage of the evening has highlighted Harvey’s public debut with her new rumored boyfriend, Damson Idris—but in the birthday girl’s eyes, the most memorable part of the evening was toasting another year with her nearest and dearest. “It was amazing to see my friends celebrating with me, and the overall genuine vibes that continued throughout the night,” she said. Below, go behind the scenes at Lori Harvey’s celebration.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

For Harvey’s (second) look of the night, the model switched from a black, draped The Attico dress to a more slinky, cutout gown by Agent Provocateur. “I just wanted to feel and look my best, and have a timeless, chic, and comfortable dress I could dance in. That was most important!” Harvey said.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Lori Harvey poses in the photo booth with Haya Khadra aka Haze of the DJ duo Simi and Haze, Lauren Perez, Ryan Destiny, Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner, who wore sheer Ludovic de Saint Sernin for the night. Harvey said she typically purchases something as a birthday gift for herself, “but this year, I was so focused on making sure my party was perfect, because I haven’t thrown a big party in a while, that I forgot. But it’s not too late...”

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Hailey Bieber and Riley Montana on the dance floor at The Fleur Room.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Lizzo in Diesel.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Tyler, the Creator

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Hailey Bieber in an Alexandre Vauthier fall 2022 couture dress and cutout tights.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Offset

Photograph by Christopher Horne

Lil Nas X in Très Rasché.

Photograph by Christopher Horne

“This was actually our first time meeting,” Harvey says of Lil Nas X. “Nas had just gotten back into town, so he came through with the best vibes and energy. He was tearing up the dance floor all night. I adore him and can’t wait for round two.”

Photograph by Christopher Horne

“My core team made this happen,” Harvey adds of Akansha Mirchandani, Tre Thomas, and Carrington Harris, pictured here, who planned the party. “I like to collaborate, share my ideas, and find someone who understands my vision and brings it to life perfectly. I’m very particular and these three just took over and made sure I had a special day. We actually sent out invites only two days prior to the party, because I wanted to make sure all the moving parts would come together in time. And they did.”