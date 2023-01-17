If you can believe it, Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday bash—an all-out, no-holds-barred black-tie affair whose guest list included Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Daniel Kaluuya—came together in just seven days. The model, actress, and head of skincare line SKN by LH is also a “true Capricorn,” she told W via e-mail—and is therefore a meticulous planner with expansive concepts when it comes time to celebrate her birthday each year. “I’m a huge birthday person,” she added. “I take it very seriously and always want to celebrate and go all out.” In this case, going all out feels like a bit of an understatement. The January 13 event, sponsored by Revolve and Patrón, began with an intimate dinner at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood followed by a rager held at the invite-only cocktail lounge The Fleur Room (between the two stops there was, of course, a costume change). Most media coverage of the evening has highlighted Harvey’s public debut with her new rumored boyfriend, Damson Idris—but in the birthday girl’s eyes, the most memorable part of the evening was toasting another year with her nearest and dearest. “It was amazing to see my friends celebrating with me, and the overall genuine vibes that continued throughout the night,” she said. Below, go behind the scenes at Lori Harvey’s celebration.

Photograph by Christopher Horne For Harvey’s (second) look of the night, the model switched from a black, draped The Attico dress to a more slinky, cutout gown by Agent Provocateur. “I just wanted to feel and look my best, and have a timeless, chic, and comfortable dress I could dance in. That was most important!” Harvey said.

Photograph by Christopher Horne Lori Harvey poses in the photo booth with Haya Khadra aka Haze of the DJ duo Simi and Haze, Lauren Perez, Ryan Destiny, Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner, who wore sheer Ludovic de Saint Sernin for the night. Harvey said she typically purchases something as a birthday gift for herself, “but this year, I was so focused on making sure my party was perfect, because I haven’t thrown a big party in a while, that I forgot. But it’s not too late...”

Photograph by Christopher Horne Hailey Bieber and Riley Montana on the dance floor at The Fleur Room.

Photograph by Christopher Horne Lizzo in Diesel.

Photograph by Christopher Horne Tyler, the Creator

Photograph by Christopher Horne Hailey Bieber in an Alexandre Vauthier fall 2022 couture dress and cutout tights.

Photograph by Christopher Horne Offset

Photograph by Christopher Horne Lil Nas X in Très Rasché.

Photograph by Christopher Horne “This was actually our first time meeting,” Harvey says of Lil Nas X. “Nas had just gotten back into town, so he came through with the best vibes and energy. He was tearing up the dance floor all night. I adore him and can’t wait for round two.”