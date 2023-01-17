Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Photograph by Christopher Horne.
If you can believe it, Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday bash—an all-out, no-holds-barred black-tie affair whose guest list included Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Daniel Kaluuya—came together in just seven days. The model, actress, and head of skincare line SKN by LH is also a “true Capricorn,” she told W via e-mail—and is therefore a meticulous planner with expansive concepts when it comes time to celebrate her birthday each year. “I’m a huge birthday person,” she added. “I take it very seriously and always want to celebrate and go all out.” In this case, going all out feels like a bit of an understatement. The January 13 event, sponsored by Revolve and Patrón, began with an intimate dinner at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood followed by a rager held at the invite-only cocktail lounge The Fleur Room (between the two stops there was, of course, a costume change). Most media coverage of the evening has highlighted Harvey’s public debut with her new rumored boyfriend, Damson Idris—but in the birthday girl’s eyes, the most memorable part of the evening was toasting another year with her nearest and dearest. “It was amazing to see my friends celebrating with me, and the overall genuine vibes that continued throughout the night,” she said. Below, go behind the scenes at Lori Harvey’s celebration.