The best parties in Los Angeles are house parties. Naturally, W Magazine and Louis Vuitton inaugurated the start of a long awards season with a dinner party at a steel mansion perched high above Beverly Hills on January 8. Co-hosted by W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, the gathering included a mix of actors, directors, and musicians who will reconvene on Sunday at the Golden Globes.

Unlike at the Critics’ Choice Awards last weekend—where the meal went viral for being little more than a mouse’s ration of grapes and cheese—this crowd was properly fed. A three-course meal was served by Michael Cimarusti, the chef behind Providence, widely considered L.A.’s best seafood restaurant. Guests from BlackPink’s Lisa to Ana de Armas tucked into king crab with caviar and wagyu with nettles.

Just about everyone and every film projected to win showed up: Bugonia’s Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis, and Yorgos Lanthimos; Sentimental Value’s Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor; Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku; Train Dream’s Joel Edgerton; and Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson. So, too, did the actors nominated in the Golden Globes’ television categories: Pluribus’s Rhea Seehorn, The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa, Adolescence’s Erin Doherty, The Beast in Me’s Matthew Rhys, The Diplomat’s Keri Russell, Severance’s Britt Lower, and Task’s Mark Ruffalo.

The Haim sisters arrived color-coordinated, in various shades of pink and orange Louis Vuitton outfits, while W’s Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg caught up with W’s newest Best Performances Issue cover stars, including Fanning, Reinsve, and Infiniti. Lanthimos' casts—past and present—chatted: Ruffalo talked with his Poor Things co-star, Stone, and congratulated Delbis on his Bugonia breakout. Meanwhile, Russell gave kudos to the Sentimental Value crew.

As anyone from Los Angeles will tell you, the nonstop rain over Christmas made the city a total downer. So it felt like a good omen that the skies finally cleared, offering a perfect view of the Hollywood Hills beyond the infinity pool. Here’s an exclusive look inside the night.

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Teyana Taylor

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Chase Infiniti

Getty Images Lisa

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Emma Stone and W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Renate Reinsve

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Elle Fanning and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière, Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Stellan Skarsgård

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Chase Infiniti and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Wunmi Mosaku

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Britt Lower

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Wunmi Mosaku

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Erin Doherty

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kate Hudson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Chase Infiniti and Nicolas Ghesquière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Regina King

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Erin Doherty

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Wunmi Mosaku

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ana de Armas

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jennifer Connelly, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Aidan Delbis

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Stellan Skarsgård

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière, Jennifer Connelly, Sara Moonves, Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve and Ana de Armas

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Regina King and Jennifer Connelly

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Britt Lower, Wunmi Mosaku and Erin Doherty

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Kate Hudson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Ghesquière, Regina King and Ava DuVernay

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Elle Fanning and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg

Katherine LaNasa

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Stacy Martin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Christine Centenera, Joel Edgerton, Nicolas Ghesquière and Drew Kuhse

Lux Pascal

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lynn Hirschberg and Jennifer Connelly

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Megan Everett-Skarsgård, Stellan Skarsgård, Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Aidan Delbis and Jaden Smith

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Derek Blasberg, Keri Russell, and Matthew Rhys

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Jeff Henrikson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ava DuVernay and Jennifer Connelly

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Wunmi Mosaku, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Chase Infiniti, Sara Moonves, Erin Doherty, Hannah Einbinder, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Britt Lower

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Elle Fanning and Lisa Love

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Henrikson

Alana Haim

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Teyana Taylor, Nicolas Ghesquière and Chase Infiniti

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Lisa Eisner

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Florent Buonomano and Marie Amélie Sauvé

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Christian Louboutin, Katherine Ross and Michael Govan

Kate Hudson and Lisa Love

Ana de Armas and Stacy Martin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks DJ Ross One

Yorgos Lanthimos and Aidan Delbis