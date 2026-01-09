Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Kick Off Awards Season With an Intimate Dinner
The best parties in Los Angeles are house parties. Naturally, W Magazine and Louis Vuitton inaugurated the start of a long awards season with a dinner party at a steel mansion perched high above Beverly Hills on January 8. Co-hosted by W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, the gathering included a mix of actors, directors, and musicians who will reconvene on Sunday at the Golden Globes.
Unlike at the Critics’ Choice Awards last weekend—where the meal went viral for being little more than a mouse’s ration of grapes and cheese—this crowd was properly fed. A three-course meal was served by Michael Cimarusti, the chef behind Providence, widely considered L.A.’s best seafood restaurant. Guests from BlackPink’s Lisa to Ana de Armas tucked into king crab with caviar and wagyu with nettles.
Just about everyone and every film projected to win showed up: Bugonia’s Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis, and Yorgos Lanthimos; Sentimental Value’s Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor; Sinners’ Wunmi Mosaku; Train Dream’s Joel Edgerton; and Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson. So, too, did the actors nominated in the Golden Globes’ television categories: Pluribus’s Rhea Seehorn, The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa, Adolescence’s Erin Doherty, The Beast in Me’s Matthew Rhys, The Diplomat’s Keri Russell, Severance’s Britt Lower, and Task’s Mark Ruffalo.
The Haim sisters arrived color-coordinated, in various shades of pink and orange Louis Vuitton outfits, while W’s Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg caught up with W’s newest Best Performances Issue cover stars, including Fanning, Reinsve, and Infiniti. Lanthimos' casts—past and present—chatted: Ruffalo talked with his Poor Things co-star, Stone, and congratulated Delbis on his Bugonia breakout. Meanwhile, Russell gave kudos to the Sentimental Value crew.
As anyone from Los Angeles will tell you, the nonstop rain over Christmas made the city a total downer. So it felt like a good omen that the skies finally cleared, offering a perfect view of the Hollywood Hills beyond the infinity pool. Here’s an exclusive look inside the night.
Teyana Taylor
Chase Infiniti
Lisa
Emma Stone and W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves
Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière
Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti
Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
Renate Reinsve
Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone
Elle Fanning and Sara Moonves
Nicolas Ghesquière, Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Stellan Skarsgård
Chase Infiniti and Sara Moonves
Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim
Wunmi Mosaku
Britt Lower
Nicolas Ghesquière and Wunmi Mosaku
Erin Doherty
Kate Hudson
Chase Infiniti and Nicolas Ghesquière
Regina King
Nicolas Ghesquière and Erin Doherty
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Wunmi Mosaku
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell
Sara Moonves, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquière
Ana de Armas
Jennifer Connelly, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone
Aidan Delbis
Sara Moonves and Stellan Skarsgård
Nicolas Ghesquière, Jennifer Connelly, Sara Moonves, Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve and Ana de Armas
Regina King and Jennifer Connelly
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Britt Lower, Wunmi Mosaku and Erin Doherty
Nicolas Ghesquière and Kate Hudson
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Ghesquière, Regina King and Ava DuVernay
Elle Fanning and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg
Katherine LaNasa
Stacy Martin
Christine Centenera, Joel Edgerton, Nicolas Ghesquière and Drew Kuhse
Lux Pascal
Lynn Hirschberg and Jennifer Connelly
Megan Everett-Skarsgård, Stellan Skarsgård, Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Aidan Delbis and Jaden Smith
Derek Blasberg, Keri Russell, and Matthew Rhys
Sara Moonves and Jeff Henrikson
Ava DuVernay and Jennifer Connelly
Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Wunmi Mosaku, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Chase Infiniti, Sara Moonves, Erin Doherty, Hannah Einbinder, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Britt Lower
Elle Fanning and Lisa Love
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Henrikson
Alana Haim
Teyana Taylor, Nicolas Ghesquière and Chase Infiniti
Sara Moonves and Lisa Eisner
Florent Buonomano and Marie Amélie Sauvé
Christian Louboutin, Katherine Ross and Michael Govan
Kate Hudson and Lisa Love
Ana de Armas and Stacy Martin
DJ Ross One
Yorgos Lanthimos and Aidan Delbis
