For the past 14 years, to salute our favorite cinematic performances, W has commissioned indelible portraits of standout actors. This time around, our photographer, Tyrone Lebon, had a more elaborate plan: He decided to create his own movie, and at the same time capture key moments of the production with still photographs. On a huge soundstage, over four days, Lebon and his team shot Hollywood’s biggest stars in scenes and costumes they hadn’t imagined. The idea was to pay tribute to the process of filmmaking, focusing as much on what happens behind the scenes as on the finished reel.

Of course, our 34 performers were the key element in this endeavor. When Sy­dney Sweeney arrived on the first day to celebrate her turns as the first prominent female boxer, in Christy, and the complicated employee in The Housemaid, she was asked to pose as a human Oscar statuette. Sweeney immediately agreed to be naked and painted gold, and the tone for the shoot was set. Lebon then asked Elle Fanning, who plays a famous American actor in Sentimental Value, to be a diabolical nurse; her costar, Renate Reinsve, became a beautiful corpse, her head in a shimmering pool of blood. Amy Madigan, the breakout star of Weapons, was asked to transform into a chef baking a cake. Alexander Skarsgård, who is both powerful and emotional in the BDSM romantic comedy Pillion, re-created a classic action film trope: the hero who is literally on fire.

Some actors invented their own characters: Jeremy Strong, who plays Bruce Springsteen’s manager in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, spotted large bunny ears on the dressing room accessories table and cast himself as a deranged rabbit; A$AP Rocky, who triumphs in Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, asked to play a battered mascot from Hollywood Boulevard. Others gave their characters a special twist: Emma Stone, who is both funny and commanding as a kidnapped CEO (and possible alien) in Bugonia, somehow managed to look innocent as she dragged a dead body along a corridor; Tessa Thompson, who plays the title character in an updated version of the Henrik Ibsen play Hedda Gabler, was excited to be a modern Marie Antoinette imperiously drinking an Erewhon smoothie; Will Arnett, a budding stand-up comedian in Is This Thing On?, had no trouble stuffing himself into the trunk of a car; and Stellan Skarsgård, the complex patriarch in Sentimental Value, channeled Andy Warhol in drag.

Before their starring moments, every actor was asked to pose for a Polaroid, as if they were neophytes auditioning for their big break. They were all game, including Sean Penn, who is mesmerizing in One Battle After Another; Wagner Moura, who won best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his work in the political drama The Secret Agent; and Wunmi Mosaku, who studied hoodoo for her part in ­ Sinners. Lebon also made a point of creating some setups that were a commentary on the nature of celebrity: Chase Infiniti, sure to be a star after One Battle After Another, was photographed in the back of a limousine; George Clooney, the ultimate ­ Hollywood A-lister, who plays a, well, Hollywood A-lister in Jay Kelly, was dressed in a ­ tuxedo, about to go to a premiere; and Kate Hudson, who endures tragedy but also ­ experiences joy while singing Neil Diamond anthems in Song Sung Blue, was surrounded by blonde Kate Hudson look-alikes. Surely, in their early days in show business, everyone in this portfolio went to an open casting call, only to encounter a dozen nearly identical versions of themselves.

There were also moments in which Lebon was content to capture the innate charisma of the performers. Dwayne Johnson, who underwent a striking physical transformation in The Smashing Machine, looked more elegant than ever; Ethan Hawke, who underplayed his good looks as the lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, was back to his usual cool self; and Jodie Foster, who speaks French in A Private Life, felt powerful behind the wheel of a vintage red Mercedes. On other occasions, a simple, straightforward portrait told the story (Amanda Seyfried! Michael B. Jordan! Rose Byrne!). After all, sometimes you want to go big (David Corenswet, aka ­Superman, screamed in the rain), and other times you’re happy to captivate with just a gesture (Greta Lee stared straight at the camera, utterly unaffected).

This year, Hollywood gave us tremendous films in every genre. They moved us so deeply that we felt compelled to create our own unclassifiable film.

