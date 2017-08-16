Madonna has done a lot, but she’s never done a greatest hits tour. Until now. This summer, the crowned Queen of Pop will hit the road with The Celebration Tour, her first arena show not directly tied to an album, but instead encompassing her entire career.

Over her four decade career, the singer has transformed herself time and time again. In her early days, Madonna was best known for her uber ’80s ensembles, complete with teased hair and oversized denim. From there, she experimented with lingerie-as-outerwear, buttoned-up menswear, and just about everything in between. And then there are the on-stage theatrics: larger-than-life crosses, working cars, and the occasional yoga routine. Perhaps, while revisiting her past hits, she’ll also be tempted to revisit some of her most memorable costumes, too.

Here, in honor of the upcoming tour, a look back at the singer’s most iconic on-stage fashion moments.

1985: The Virgin Tour Getty Images June 10, 1985: American musician Madonna performs onstage during ‘The Virgin Tour’ at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

1985: The Virgin Tour Getty Images May 21, 1985: Madonna performs on the Virgin Tour at the St. Paul Civic Center. Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

1987: Who’s That Girl Tour Getty Images July 13, 1987: Madonna performing on stage during her Who’s That Girl tour. Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns.

1987: Who’s That Girl Tour Getty Images July 29, 1987: Madonna performs on the Who’s That Girl Tour at the St. Paul Civic Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

1990: Blond Ambition Tour Getty Images November 6, 1990: Madonna’s Blond Ambition World Tour. Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage.

1990: Blond Ambition Tour Getty Images July 24, 1990: Madonna performs at the Feijenoord Stadium during her Blonde Ambition tour in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns.

1993: The Girlie Show Getty Images October 14, 1993: Madonna performs during her Girlie Show Tour at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage.

1993: The Girlie Show Getty Images October 14, 1993: Madonna performs during her Girlie Show Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage.

1993: The Girlie Show Getty Images September 2,1993: Madonna performs the Girlie Show at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles,California. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

2001: Drowned World Tour Getty Images July 21, 2001: Madonna performing during the first show in the North American leg of her ‘Drowned World Tour 2001’ at the First Union Center. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

2001: Drowned World Tour Getty Images July 21, 2001: Madonna performs at the kickoff of the U.S. leg of her ‘Drowned World Tour’ at the First Union Center. Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images.

2003: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images August 28, 2003: Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera perform the opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage.

2004: Re-Invention World Tour Getty Images May 26, 2004: Madonna performs onstage during her ‘Re-Invention’ World Tour at The Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The outfit she is wearing is designed by Christian LaCroix. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

2004: Re-Invention World Tour Getty Images June 2, 2004: Madonna performs onstage during her ‘Re-Invention’ World Tour 2004 at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

2004: Re-Invention World Tour Getty Images September 1, 2004: Madonna performs on stage at the Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris, during the France opening concert of her ‘Re-Invention’ World tour. Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP/GettyImages.

2006: Confession Tour Getty Images September 20, 2006: Madonna performs during her ‘Confessions’ Tour at th Tokyo Dome. Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage.

2006: Confession Tours Getty Images August 1, 2006: Madonna performs onstage at the first London concert of her ‘Confessions’ World Tour at Wembley Arena. Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images.

2009: Sticky and Sweet Tour Getty Images September 1, 2009: Madonna performs on stage during her ‘Sticky and Sweet’ tour concert in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images.

2009: Sticky and Sweet Tour Getty Images November 6, 2008: Britney Spears sings a song with Madonna on stage during the Sticky and Sweet tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage.

2012: Super Bowl Halftime Show Getty Images February 5, 2012: Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

2012: Super Bowl Halftime Show Getty Images February 5, 2012: Madonna performs with Nicki Minaj during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images.

2012: MDNA Tour Getty Images August 28, 2012: Madonna performs during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

2012: MDNA Tour Getty Images November 20, 2012: Madonna performs her final performance of her U.S. ‘MDNA’ tour at American Airlines Arena. Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images.

2015: Rebel Heart Tour Getty Images September 10, 2015: Madonna performs onstage during her ‘Rebel Heart’ tour at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.

2015: Rebel Heart Tour Getty Images January 27, 2016: Madonna performs during the “Rebel Heart Tour” at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by GV Cruz/WireImage.

2016: Hillary Clinton Rally Getty Images November 7, 2016: Madonna holds a rally to support Hillary Clinton at Washington Square Park in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.

2018: The Met Gala Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue MAY 07: Madonna performs during the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

2019: Billboard Music Awards Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2019: Pride Island Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island Madonna performs onstage during Pride Island - WorldPride NYC 2019 at Pier 97 on June 30, 2019 in New York City.