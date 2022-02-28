Euphoria may not be returning until 2024, but that gives its young, talented cast plenty of time to pursue other projects. According to the most recent rumors, there’s a good chance one Euphoria High School student may spend her summer break taking on the role of Madonna in the pop icon’s self-directed biopic. We’re just not sure which one. According to Jeff Sneider’s “Hollywood Transom” column in The Ankler, two members of the cast have now auditioned.

“Sources say that Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira both auditioned for the plum part,” writes Sneider.

Online fan-casters had previously linked Sweeney to the part—after her performances in The White Lotus and Euphoria season 2, the Internet seems to be cheering for Sweeney to take on just about any role Hollywood has to offer right now.

Ferreira’s audition may come as a bit more of a surprise, but she seems to be friendly enough with Madonna’s daughter Lola to have taken a bathroom selfie with her at the last Met Gala.

The Euphoria duo, however, will have some competition. Sneider also confirms that Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner has auditioned; she, too, has been on the top of the Internet’s wish list. The fact that her Ozark role has required her to keep her hair in a short, blonde ‘do reminiscent of the one Madge wore in her younger days helps. The report also claims that Florence Pugh was definitely in the running, but casts some speculation on whether or not that’s still in the cards (regardless, something tells us this won’t be the only role over the next few years for which Sweeney and Pugh are both in the running).

The Ankler, the Substack-based newsletter founded by entertainment columnist Richard Rushfield, has been beefing up its presence over the past few months. (Its staff now includes former Hollywood Reporter power editor Janice Min as its now editor in chief.) But there’s also reason to take all of this as simply a rumor: in his report, Sneider claims Madonna has co-written her biopic with Diablo Cody. According to Madonna’s own numerous Instagram updates on the project, Cody has long been replaced as co-writer by Erin Cressida Wilson.

Still, the fact that the lead role in the Madonna biopic may be among the hottest in Hollywood right now rings true.

There’s no news on other casting in this report or elsewhere, aside from the well-known fact that Julia Fox has discussed taking on the role of Madonna’s BFF Debi Mazar (a sort of “no-duh” casting situation, whatever your feelings on Fox may be).

The film’s casting agent will have their work cut out for them otherwise. Depending on what material ends up being covered in the film, there’s the possibility that production will have to find young actors who could convincingly play the other icons who have flitted in and out of Madonna’s life over the years. That character list could include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Sean Penn, Warren Beatty, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Tony Ward, Tupac Shakur, Gwyneth Paltrow, both Gianni and Donatella Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Vanilla Ice, among others. It wouldn’t even be that surprising if fictional versions of everyone from Michael Jackson to Andy Warhol to David Letterman appeared in the film. This is Madonna’s life, after all.

In the interest of helping out this poor casting director, we have one free idea to throw out: fellow Euphoria costar Alexa Demie as Madonna’s ’90s BFF and rumored lover Ingrid Casares?