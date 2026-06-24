Oh, by the way, it all started like this: On Tuesday, June 23, Madonna began her evening by taking her place between Charli xcx and Heated Rivalry phenom Connor Storrie at Anthony Vaccarello’s latest Saint Laurent menswear show, but afterward she invited everyone to come and meet her on the dance floor. Madonna and Vaccarello welcomed VIPs to the Paradis Latin cabaret for the Parisian edition of the Club Confessions series. Kate Moss, Rami Malek, Anja Rubik, Debi Mazar, Arca, Robbie GK, and Daisy Edgar-Jones all came through, while Charli joined Madonna and Confessions producer Stuart Price behind the DJ decks. Talk about safety in numbers.

In between hyping up the crowd and imploring guests to take their shirts off on the dance floor, Madonna had a few musical surprises in store. Arca premiered a special edit of the unreleased Confessions II track “The Test,” which was not only co-written by Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lola Leon, but is also an official duet. Price and Madonna, meanwhile, unleashed a previously unheard remix of her 2000 single “Music,” and later premiered “Danceteria,” one of the most buzzed-about songs previewed in Confessions II – The Film, in full for the first time. The album’s July 3rd release day is still ten days away, but the Queen of Pop has been on a worldwide promotional tour since the April release of the single “Feel So Free.” That’s included an appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella headlining set, the aforementioned film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, a traffic-stopping surprise concert in the middle of Times Square, and a previous Club Confessions party in Los Angeles that brought out Julia Fox and Addison Rae. A London club night is on the agenda next week, but only time will tell what other confessions Madonna has in store for this album cycle.

Madonna

Madonna, Anthony Vaccarello, Debi Mazar

Charli xcx

Connor Storrie

Rami Malek

Madonna

Madonna and Stuart Price

Anja Rubik

Debi Mazar and Arca