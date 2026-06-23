Despite Madonna seemingly throwing a bit of shade at Charli xcx on social media last month, it seems there’s no hard feeling. With highly anticipated albums on the way, both musicians braved the ongoing Paris heatwave this morning for Saint Laurent’s spring 2027 menswear show—and each did so in two different takes on the brand’s romantic lace.

Madonna, arriving with her Confessions II producer Stuart Price by her side, made a fashionably late arrival to the show in a raspberry-pink minidress crafted entirely from swirling floral lace. The long-sleeved piece featured a glossy, latex-like texture, bringing the already sleek textile a subtly kinky effect—familiar territory for the singer, who’s utilized leather, lace, and latex in various outfits across her 47-year career. A pale pink structured bag, cap-toed bubblegum satin pumps, and oversized tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses both contrasted and complemented her outfit with a ladylike air.

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Meanwhile, Charli xcx wore a cherry-red leather minidress with a lace bodice. The slip-style piece included a central front slit framed by matching lace panels for a daring edge. Charli simply layered her lingerie-like dress with sheer black tights and a pair of glossy, mauve brown pumps with towering stiletto heels and exaggerated pointed toes. With minimal pieces and bold details—plus a joint she lit on the runway alongside seat-mates Connor Storrie, Kate Moss, Debi Mazar, and more—Charli’s look was carefree, nonchalant, and fit for a true party girl.

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Both Madonna and Charli xcx will release a highly anticipated new album in July—Confessions II and Music, Fashion, Film, respectively. “Rock Music,” the first single from Charli’s album, caused a bit of a stir on line with a lyric declaring the “dance floor is dead.” In May, Madonna joined in by captioning an Instagram post with, “If your Dance floor feels dead[,] Maybe you're playing the wrong music.” Fans speculated it was calculated shade, but it seems there’s no hard feelings. Or, at the very least, they decided to put it aside for a moment for the power of Saint Laurent.