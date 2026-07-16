Madonna’s Club Confessions Wasn’t a Concert, It Was a Religious Experience

“The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold. A ritualistic space where movement replaces language,” Madonna whispers on her new song, “One Step Away.” However, the literal threshold to New York’s edition of Club Confessions, held at Knockdown Center in Queens on July 11 and sponsored by Absolut and MISTR, was Madonna’s own legs. Well, a large, inflatable version of them. Through the thighs and into a long hallway bathed in green light, guests saw trees and pectoral muscles (not unlike the vaginal laser scene from Madonna’s recent maxi-music video), and were greeted on the other end with drink tickets for Absolut-Tabasco cocktails.

The venue’s massive 20,000-square-foot main hall was a sea of mesh tops and boiled-silk bottoms. NYC nightlife legends like Sophia Lamar and Diane Brill mingled with Gen Z scenesters likely on their sixth or seventh visit to Knockdown this summer. Kim Petras, in a “Like a Virgin”-worthy white lace mini, posed with Brazilian drag sensation Pabllo Vittar. Louisa Jacobson, Frankie Grande, Sky Ferreira, and Jeremy O. Harris all came to pay their respects. I looked over one shoulder and saw a professional contact to whom I owed an email. I looked over the other shoulder and spotted a not-so-professional contact I owed at least a DM, if not an explanation. The true queens of the crowd, though, were the many women who had perhaps first dressed up like Madonna in high school in the ’80s and were still channeling her sartorial spirit this evening. I even heard that one New York City gay club regular brought his own actual mother.

BFA

The cryptic announcement of the event just four days earlier, without any ticketing information, set off something of a panic in certain corners of New York’s social scene, but it seemed that just about everyone schooled in the dark arts of getting their name on the list had made their way inside despite the long line out front. Too often in New York City, getting on the list is treated as the prize in and of itself. A free drink and a photo op are merely bonuses. Actual fun is an afterthought, if it happens at all. This time immediately felt different.

Madonna had already held previous iterations of Club Confessions in Los Angeles, Paris, and London, but New York was the first stop after Confessions II had been released in full. The anticipation to experience it in real life was palpable. The crowd didn’t merely come to be seen, they expected to feel something.

BFA

I mean it as a compliment when I say I’ll leave it to the Audrey Hoberts and Olivia Rodrigos of the world to sing about the finer points of living in the age of social media and screen time. No one needs a Madonna song about getting left on read or tagged in an unflattering photo. She can simply dismiss all that by shouting, “I don’t fuck with it!” and get on to more important business.

Perhaps that's why Confessions II has broken through to become Madonna’s biggest cultural moment in years. There’s literally no one with more authority to spread the gospel that putting your phone away and living real life to the fullest is worth it. She’s like a prophet, here to remind us it’s okay to actually go out and have fun. It’s a message we certainly need to hear. “I thought the world is in a very dark place and people need to dance,” Madge told Interview about her decision to revisit the original Confessions era. After all, this is the woman who has spent more than four decades concocting a pop-cultural religion in which “God,” “love,” and “dance” are a holy trinity that all mean the same thing. Her pilgrimage has taken her from the arty club scene of early-’80s New York to the tribal house-happy big-room clubs of the ’90s, EDM festivals in Miami, a memorable stop at hipster haven Misshapes in the ’00s, gay clubs across the world, and finally here, to us.

Junior Sanchez (who, in a bit of nice historical symmetry, also spun during Madonna's visit to Misshapes back in 2005) and the very-of-the-moment New York dance-rock duo Fcukers opened the night. Shortly after 1 AM, Stuart Price—the producer, DJ, and co-conspirator behind both Confessions eras—took the stage. Madonna herself followed shortly after in a shiny pink jacket and skirt and promptly grabbed the mic to declare, “It’s mother!”

BFA

Technically, Price was the performer here, spinning through selections from Confessions II alongside choice cuts from Madonna’s back catalog, but was Madge herself who brought the drama. The night hit an early high point with “School” (probably the weirdest track on the new album and, thus, the one that would sound most at home on any given night at Knockdown Center). Madonna climbed atop the DJ booth to dance and sing along. Although I’ve heard “Hung Up” approximately two million times in my life and have seen it performed live three times, experiencing it in a room of 3,000 sweaty people while Madonna herself danced onstage will probably go down as my definitive experience of the song.

BFA

Price ended the set with “Physical Attraction” (originally released alongside “Burning Up” in 1983 as Madonna’s second single) before relinquishing the decks to Honey Dijon. She continued spinning into the night, and by the following morning Billboard had officially declared Confessions II the No. 1 album in the country.

As much as Confessions II has made us all want to dance, it’s also been an emotional era for longtime fans. The case against Madonna has always been that she’s some narcissistic con artist who uses controversy to enrich both her bank account and her ego. Worst of all, according to her critics, is that she didn’t even have the good graces to disappear at the first sign of a wrinkle. Those critics deny not only the authenticity of Madonna’s message, but also her audience’s ability to understand it and find meaning in it. All we’re saying is that, 43 years into your career, you don’t pack a warehouse full of people from four different generations together in New York City at 1 AM on a Saturday night if there wasn’t something “real” there all along.

BFA

The most emotional moment of the night for me came during “Danceteria.” Madonna grabbed the mic and shouted Martin Burgoyne’s name. For the uninitiated, Burgoyne was one of Madonna’s earliest friends in New York City. At various points, he was her roommate, tour manager, backup dancer, designer of the “Burning Up”/”Physical Attraction” single cover, club-world compatriot, and, most importantly, her best friend. Burgoyne was diagnosed with HIV in 1986, and Madonna paid his rent and medical bills while sending then-husband Sean Penn on a quest to find experimental treatments. When the tabloids got wind of the situation, they inundated Madonna with paparazzi and vicious rumors. Burgoyne eventually died of complications from the disease, but Madonna has repeatedly kept his memory alive throughout her career.

Hearing his name ring through the main hall of Knockdown Center made it feel as though his spirit was with us. We were dancing alongside so many people no longer with us—people who faced tragedy, hardship, and disease, and found in the dance floor both a reprieve and a way to keep moving forward.

The dance floor really is a threshold. I exited the club between Madonna’s inflatable legs feeling born anew.

BFA

BFA

BFA

BFA

BFA

BFA