For His First U.S. Gig, Mahmood Brought ‘Moroccan Pop’ to LadyLand

Late Friday night, the singer-songwriter Mahmood found himself far from his hometown of Milan as he took to the LadyLand Festival stage in New York City. This marked the Eurovision regular and Moroccan pop creator’s first time performing not just in New York, but in America. In between acts by Countess Luann and Slayyyter, Mahmood dazzled the sold-out crowd of the annual outdoor queer music festival, a highlight of every New York City Pride weekend (this year, in addition to billed headliners Tinashe and Arca, Madonna herself made an appearance).

Although Mahmood first appeared on Italian X Factor back in 2012, the 31-year-old has had a banner few years with the success of European chart-toppers like 2019’s “Soldi” and 2022’s “Brividi.” At LadyLand, he performed his biggest hits to date—“Tuta gold,” “Ra Ta Ta” and “Personale”—off his new album, Nei Letti Degli Altri. The singer, who recently sat front row with Sabrina Carpenter at the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2025 show, wore a full Luis De Javier look for LadyLand styled by Ramona Tabita, which included a tightly laced leather corset and wide-leg black pants, paired with white boxers and black Sonora boots. He finished the look with a sleek side part styled by Gonn Kinoshita.

“The style we chose boosted my energy for the performance,” he told W. “I was determined to deliver one of my best performances to the Brooklyn audience.”

In addition to performing, Mahmood spent the weekend enjoying his surroundings and catching up with friends like Riccardo Tisci. “I arrived in New York City two days before the festival to breathe the city vibe,” he says. “I went clubbing, took long walks around the city, had a photo shoot, and met some friends.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “In the dressing room with my bandmates, Francesco Fugazza and Marcello Grilli, checking the latest details right before heading to the stage.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “Just before stepping onto the stage, I check the body pack while wearing my sweatshirt to shield me from the unexpected cold.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “The crowd and the location under the Kosciuszko Bridge were both insane.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “I’ll never forget the atmosphere.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “It was a crescendo. As I walked on the stage, I noticed the crowd was captivated by listening to Italian songs, and gradually I saw them becoming mesmerized.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “It culminated in everyone dancing and cheering.”

Photo by Walter Coppola “I enjoyed seeing ‘per favore’ (which means please in Italian) at the end of the request. Education always comes first.”