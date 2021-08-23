Despite attending red carpets together, and conducting their fair share of interviews with one another, actresses Margaret Qualley and her mother Andie MacDowell have never appeared on screen together before. That is, until the release of Maid, a 10-part Netflix series that will stream this fall.

In Maid, an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, Qualley and MacDowell play mother and daughter, albeit with a uniquely strained relationship. Qualley plays Alex Russell, a young mother who leaves an abusive relationship and works long hours cleaning houses for minimum wage. MacDowell plays her mother, Paula, who, as is revealed in the show’s first teaser trailer, is an eccentric artist who has struggled to live a stable life.

Anika Noni Rose plays Regina, one of the luxurious homeowners for whom Qualley’s character works, and serves as the inspiration for one of her short stories, about a woman who lives in “the kind of house that’s on the cover of magazines, has a personal trainer, and a financial advisor, and spends entire Saturdays getting hot stone massages and reading her first edition books.”

In Maid, Nick Robinson plays Sean, Alex’s partner. It marks something of a reunion for him and Qualley, who also appeared as an on-screen couple in Rashid Johnson’s adaptation of Native Son for HBO in 2019.

MacDowell can also be seen in the teaser trailer sporting her gray locks, with a more stripped-down appearance than her recent show-stopping turn on the Cannes red carpet.

The series was produced in conjunction with Margot Robbie’s company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Este Haim also serves as one of the composers for the show’s music. It’ll hit the small screen on October 1.