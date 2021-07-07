Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.

MacDowell hit the carpet at the premiere of the musical film Annette, which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. Her Prada dress dazzles in shades of seafoam and sky blue, with intricate beadwork forming a chevron pattern on the bodice. Her hair is left in its curly mermaid state, with a mélange of silver, gray, and her natural brunette coloring contrasting beautifully with her gown. She finished off the look with metallic light green eyeshadow highlight her inner corners, and a nude rosy lip color, all courtesy of L’Oreal — she’s been a longtime spokesmodel for the company.

“Age isn’t a detriment and we don’t need to chase youth,” MacDowell told W in 2017. Indeed, the beloved actress decided to stop dyeing her grays during quarantine, telling Drew Barrymore that her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, helped inspire her to embrace her silver locks. “I wasn't coloring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass,” said MacDowell on Barrymore’s eponymous talk show. “So I went for it, and I'm loving it...It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way.”

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images.