Over the past few years, Drew Barrymore 's wisdom has become especially apparent as she's reflected on some of the more challenging moments in life on her Instagram. According to the actress, though, as more difficult moments have come up, she's embraced where she's at in life. Apparently, that is largely due to her philosophy that "aging is a luxury," as she shared in a recent interview.

“I do feel like I’m on an upswing," she told NewBeauty , when talking about why she loves getting older so much. "I just went through a couple of hard years, and I can see it wearing on my face. It’s not about aging, it’s about how I am on the inside."

Barrymore also talked about how she's teaching her kids, six-year-old Olive and four-year-old Frankie, with her ex husband Will Kopelman to think of getting older in the same positive ways. "There’s also a very long period when you’re raising kids when it takes it out of you. When it depletes your ability to take care of yourself because your new job is doing nothing but taking care of someone else and you love it," she said. "I’m not all about working from the inside out—I’m not big on meditation—but I do think your outside cannot hide your inside. I’m now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury. If we’re lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like.”

Loading View on Instagram

She's made a point of imparting that lesson to her followers, as well. Most notably, she did so back in December when she shared two very different selfies: one where she was smiling in red lipstick and another where she was crying with no makeup on. In the caption, Barrymore talked about perception vs. reality, saying, "What I propose some days are great and beautiful Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout... But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it."

She then talked about how other days are more challenging. "What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty," she wrote. "(swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?" Judging by her Instagram following, almost 11 million people can.